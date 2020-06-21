NRM Chair President Museveni names Four new Party Officials ahead 2020/2021 General Elections

Hajjat Madina Naham, proposed NRM Director for Finance and Administration.

Kampala – The ruling National Resistance Movement party kicks its Central Executive Committee meeting on Saturday to prepare for forthcoming national general elections with the appointment of four new office bearers.

NRM party’s senior manager for information, communication and Public Relations, Mr. Rogers Mulindwa confirms on Saturday in a press release.

“The NRM national Chairman, H E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has this Saturday, nominated some new office bearers at the party’s National Secretariat. The chairman made the proposals to the Central Executive Committee sitting at State House in Entebbe” Mr. Mulindwa notes in his press release.

The proposed appointees include Hon. Jacqueline Kyatuheire as Deputy National Treasurer, Hon. Mathias Kasamba as Director Mobilization, Hon. Emmanuel Combo as Director, information and Publicity and Ms. Medina Naham as Director, Finance and administration.

“CEC continues with discussion of NRM political road map tomorrow (Sunday), as the approval of the new office bearers is scheduled for Tuesday, next week” Mulindwa states.

Ms. Medina Naham, who is commonly known as Hajjat Medina in West Nile region where she hails from is the NRM chairperson of Koboko District.

If the CEC approves her nomination by party Chairman, H.E. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, as the new director Finance and administration, Hajjat Medina will take over from Hajji Galiwango.

Hajjat Medina, one of the vibrant NRM leaders in Koboko district, come 2021general elections, she had planned to contest against Hon. Evelyn Anite for Koboko Municipality seat.

The new appointment of Hajjat Madina, an active participant in discussions on Voice of West Nile WhatsApp platform, might have caught her by surprise after she had prepared political posters and declared her intentions on the social media.