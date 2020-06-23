MP Anite Confident to retain her Political Seat

Hon. Evelyn Anite, Koboko Municipality Member of Parliament, also the state Minister for investment and Privatization. (File Photo)

KOBOKO – Koboko district starts political season with pomp as several candidates take advantage of their posters in social media with Hon. Evelyn Anite taking a lead.

The maiden post of the State Minister for investment and privatization is to clear the cloud that the newly appointed ruling party Director for Finance and Administration, Hajjat Medina Naham had planned to contest against her to represent Koboko Municipality in the August House.

“Think no more I know what am saying… am the current mp and incoming Mp as well,” Hon. Anite’s assurance post reads.

The jolly minister assures Hajjat Medina not to take any heed on the media publicity pointing at them having a common interest. She also confirms they never wrangled over a single position, saying they ever since support one another in political struggles.

“Oh yes, Sasa am very proud that you are now at the National level and that makes u a national leader. 👍👍We shall keep on supporting each other at all times. To those who don’t know my relationship with my sister Medina, she was one of my campaign managers during youth elections and it’s for her and her team that I was able to win the Youth elections in 2011 and then the Koboko Municipality. We are more than tribemates. We are sisters forever and shall work together for the of Koboko and West Nile,” Hon. Anite intimates.

Hajjat Medina seems satisfied with a head nod to Hon. Anite’s explanations on their closeness.

“Thanks, Sase for this clarification. For the record: I have never contested with my sister Anite, in fact. We were in different constituencies pulling each other up!” the incoming NRM party’s Director for finance and Administration confirms.

However, Hajjat Medina’s revelation indicates, she would tussle Hon. James Baba and Hon. Asiku Eli in Koboko constituency come 2021. if luck didn’t elevate her to the high party position.

Hajjat Medina Narham

Meanwhile, Hajjat Medina’s comrade in the struggle, Hon. Anite Evelyn is all by in smiles after forecasting a smooth sail the political tides of Koboko Municipality.

Using special media handlers, Hon. Anite has yet relaunched a fresh entrance into 2021 political arena as for the first time.

“For continued unity, Transformation, Development and Prosperity of Koboko and West Nile in general. Ladies and Gentlemen, I take the pleasure to introduce to you, Hon. Evelyn Anite, MP Koboko Municipality and State for Privatisation & Investment, as your choice for 2021-2026 Elections” this is how Hon. Anite’s handlers are setting the ground for the 2021 political battle.

Ready with exciting posters, bearing inscriptions in Kakwa, Lugbara, Kiswahili and Juba Arabic, Hon. Anite’s fans and supporters are in high spirits, calling her precious to the regions.

ALSO READ

“Amen! Since the Jewel of West Nile Hon Anite has agreed to be on the positive side of history and development, believe you me, we are now putting West Nile on the tourism map not only Uganda but of the East African Region and the whole world” one of Hon. Anite’s posters on social media.

Meanwhile, Red Pepper Digital will soon unveil to readers, those contemplating on unseating the State minister for investment and Privatization, in Koboko Municipality.

Rumours have held it that, Dr Charles Ayume expressed interest but we are not sure his desire is still burning for the seat. Watch the space.