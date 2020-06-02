Minister Karooro, Tycoon Basajjabalaba donate temperature guns, face masks to Health Centres in wake of COVID-19

RDC Jolly Tibemanya receiving the equipments from Karooro team

Bushenyi – The Bushenyi district woman MP Minister Mary Karooro Okurut and the district NRM chairman Hassan Bassajjabala have again donated more equipment to the Bushenyi district task force to assist in the fight against the spread of Coronavirus.

The equipment which included 20 temperature guns and 300 pieces of face masks were handed over to the task force Monday, June 1.

While handing over the equipment, Goodman Tumwebaze who represented the two leaders said that the temperature guns should be given to health facilities such as Bitooma Health Centre III, Nyakabirizi Health centre III, Ruhumuro and others in order to assist them in the fight against the pandemic.

Temperature guns are used to measure the temperature level of any person and can confirm whether a person is Covid 19 Negative or Positive.

He said that he will very soon deliver up to 2 tonnes of Maize flour sent by the two to the district task force.

Jolly Tibemanya, the Bushenyi RDC who is also the task force chairperson confirmed the receipt of the equipment and said the temperature guns will be distributed to the said health facilities.

He also thanked Hon Mary Karooro Okurut and Basajjabalaba for being good leaders who always care about their people.

Hon. Mary Karooro Okurut

The Bushenyi district RDC and the head of COVID 19 task force said that these temperature guns have come at a time when they are more needed in the district.

He said that at the moment when health workers who are at the front line have started to get exposed to this deadly disease, the equipment will be of greater value to the people of the district.

Shortly after receiving the temperature gun, Elipidiyesi Beinobuganzi, an administrator at Bitooma Health III thanked the two leaders for thinking about the lives of Ugandans.

“As the people of Bushenyi we must thank the two leaders who are fighting to serve the people of this district in this trying moments,” said Beinobuganzi.