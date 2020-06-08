Minister Karooro dashes to Bodaboda cyclists’ rescue, donates relief food

Bushenyi leaders receive food items donated by Minister Karooro

Bushenyi – The Minister for General Duties in the Prime Minister’s office, Mary Karooro has, on Monday morning June 8, donated relief food items to the stranded bodaboda community in Bushenyi district.

The 15 tonnes of maize flour were handed over to the Bushenyi district task force by Goodman Tumwebaze on behalf of minister Karooro.

Karooro said that most of the bodaboda people within the district are facing had timed to provide food to their families a reason why with NRM chairperson Bushenyi district Hassan Bassajjabalaba have decided to give out these food items.

The minister assured the people of Bushenyi that they will continue to receive relief more assistance because as leaders they understood how difficult it to sustain their families during this time of lockdown.

“Of course as leaders, we know how difficult it is for most people in the district to sustain families especially during this time of lockdown. We will continue to give out whatever we get for our people,” said Karooro.

Receiving food relief the Bushenyi district deputy RDC Roy Namara said that the people of Bushenyi have enjoyed food relief from the two leaders since lockdown started saying this has helped the task force to distributed food without any difficulty.

Namara revealed that people of Bushenyi have more reasons to celebrate in these two leaders claiming that they have been around all through.

“The people of Bushenyi have more reasons to celebrate in these two leaders because they have been near to them,” said Namara.

The Bushenyi district chairman Jafari Bassajjabalaba said that for leaders to remember the bodaboda groups in the district give them chance to reduce on any chaos that could have come up as a result of lockdown.