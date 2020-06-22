We will secure COVID-19 vaccine from India as soon as breakthrough – Minister Dr Aceng rallies communities to adhere to measures

Minister of Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng on official visit Butanda Health centre III in Ndorwa County West Kabale district on Friday June 19

Kabale – Minister of Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng has instilled hope in Ugandans, affirmed that by December a vaccine for coronavirus would have been discovered.

While on an official visit to Butanda Health centre III in Ndorwa County west kabale district, on Friday, Dr Aceng revealed that Oxford University (UK) had made a breakthrough with Serum Institute of India.

“The vaccine will be so expensive as many countries will be trying hard to get it but the government will do all that is possible to get the vaccine given Uganda’s good bilateral relations with India.

Dr. Aceng disclosed that the government of Uganda offered India the Hydroquinone that they are using in treating COVID-19 patients.

“By December, we shall have received a vaccine – it is expensive but we must keep alive so that when we get the vaccine we are vaccinated and continue to develop the country”. Dr Aceng added.

She said this on Friday in kabale at Butanda Health centre III in Ndorwa County west kabale district during the scientific function to launch larviciding the new method of fighting malaria.

Dr Aceng said that although the country was still recording low COVID-19 infections and with no death, there is need for Ugandans to keep practising the preventive measure stipulated by Ministry of Health as they await for the vaccine.

” We know some have gardens on the other side as well marriages, we can wait and keep with the wife in Uganda till when this is over and with the vaccine and our children”. Dr Aceng said.

