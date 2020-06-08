FEUD: I will not go into self-isolation! Lord Mayor Lukwago Trashes Minister Amongi directive

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago and Minisiter for Kampala Betty Amongi

Kampala – Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has, on Monday, June 8 declined to go into self-isolation as directed by Hon Betty Amongi, the minister for Kampala.

This follows a notice issued by the Kampala Minister directing all directors and Staff to commence their fourteen-day self-isolation period after four of their colleagues tested positive of COVID19.

.This did not go well with Mayor Lukwago, who is also the leader of the political wing at KCCA, thus declining the directive.

Lukwago argues that it is a wrong decision for the Minster (Betty Amongi) to send away all staff without first convening a crisis meeting to discuss how to handle patent issues and business continuity at the institution throughout this period.

“The same (minister) also cancelled the Authority Meeting which was supposed to deliberate on the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in the post-Covid19 lock-down era and all these mechanisms had received the blessing of the Executive,” said Lukwago

He added: “Other urgent matters that were being and needed to be handled include financial issues, the stimulus package for the urban poor including the tax waivers for trade licenses, market dues and commercial user fees, the legality of the procurement procedures at KCCA and the Constitution of the Kampala District Land Board.”

Lukwago said that everybody is concerned about the virus which has caused

him to obey all SOPs on top of personally testing for COVID19 on several

occasions where his results have come out Negative.

“There is a need to act in a manner that will leave the authority with a few

selected staff to continue with the operations,” Lukwago noted.

However, he has ordered all his office staff to go into self-isolation for 14 days

as their fellow colleagues in the Executive wing