Maracha gets first CCTV Cameras

Market cell area LC 1 chairman, Mr. Dratia Starnely stands with the newly installed CCTV installation on Otafire Road in Maracha Town Council, at the background

Maracha district has been lucky to receive CCTV cameras in the government’s program to install the equipment to curb criminal activities in the country.

The district Police Commander, ASP. Hassan Hiwumbire reveals to Red Pepper digital that Maracha chanced to get four CCTV cameras in the first phase of installations which were meant only for municipalities.

The four CCTV cameras have so far been installed at four busy points, including Okoroko trading centre in Kijomoro sub county, Maracha district headquarter to monitor central police station and the district local government facility as well as Arua-Koboko highway.

Another CCTV cameras has been placed at Maracha town council offices to check on town council structures, the back view of the main market and Maracha health centre IV, as well as the highway.

The fourth CCTV cameras has been installed at the town centre to monitor

Otafire road and the front view and areas around the entrance to the town main market.

Many traders and Local council authorities in the town council receive the installation of security CCTV cameras in the district with optimism that it will reduce burglary and theft case in the area. They believe that by installation of the CCTV cameras, it will enable the police to trace those committing crimes and bring them to face justice.

Mr. Dratia Stanley, the LC 1 chairperson for market cell in Maracha town is among people expectant to benefit from installation of the the CCTV cameras.

” I have been hearing about CCTV cameras in other places, like in Kampala and of recent in Arua, but at this time the government has brought it right here in Maracha town council. To me, this is a very good initiative and great improvement in my area which I hope will curb burglary and theft by making it difficult for criminals to operate” the area LC 1 chairperson notes.

According to the LC 1 chairperson, robbers have attempted to break shops of several traders in the town council during this time of COVID-19 lockdown.