Maracha District Health Officer accused of jeopardising COVID-19 Response

Maracha District Health Officer, Dr. Paul Onzubo during DTF meeting.

Maracha – District Health Officer, Dr. Paul Onzubo has come under fire for poor performance of Rapid Response and Surveillance team.

The COVID-19 emergence response team in Maracha district takes a minimum of 5-7 hours and at worst, weeks, to surface to tackle an alert, a delaying tendencies most leaders attribute to dily-dalying, in the office of the district health officer.

“The problem is with DHO. He is in charge of vehicles and fuel. How comes the surveillance team lacks transport?”the resident district Commissioner, Cherop Esther Soet, one of the leaders to diagnoses the infection that paralyses the response and surveillance team.

The RDC accuses Dr. Onzubo of failing to manage vehicles that were handed through presidential directive to the DHOs in the country to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cherop, who is also the Chairperson of the District COVID-19 Taskforce, notes hiccups in cash matters and unavailability of fuel at a time its needed, as major challenges hindering performance of the team.

” It’s all about allowances and fuel. That’s what they have been complaining about” the RDC observes, adding that the District Health Officer always gives excuses not knowing he was accountable for delays and failures of the Response and Surveillance team.

Cherop acknowledged receiving several complaints on phone from callers all over the Sub Counties about the lurking performance for the COVID-19 Rapid Response and Surveillance team.

Dr. Onzubo’s turbulences sprout from Anzevu and Nyoro villages of Robu Parish in Nyadri Sub county, where four residents escaped from conflict in South Sudan for safety at home. Another returnee from South Sudan is mixing freely with community in Oluvu Sub county while several others have remained in their respective areas without the community bothering to call an office that does respond to their pleas.

Another scary episode happened also on same Friday 5th June, coinciding with the arrival of the team from South Sudan, where a man travelled in a truck from Kampala to Maracha district.

Maracha Resident District Commissioner, Cherop Esther Soet addressing communities at D R Congo border on cross border movement ban by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni (File Photo)

On arrival at Nyoro trading centre where he alighted, the community raised the red alert after the man got in contact with a community member who offered to carry his luggage.

The Rapid team left the community in disarray arriving 7 hour after the matters was reported and leaving suspect amidst the community.

The suspect survived being lynched by angry members of the community, thanks for the local authorities who saved the situation by calming down the irate residents.

The RDC was irked after learning that Nyadri sub county leadership notified the district health office about the four residents who confessed to have used porous border routes to evade arrest on presidential COVID-19 directives, but a week down the calendar, the Rapid Response has failed to respond.

Nyadri Sub County LC 3 chairman, Mr. Oraku Jimmy Abirionzia expresses worries over failure of the district Rapid Response and Surveillance team to turn to the call till today.

“I will never, as chairman, be happy. Somebody crosses an international boundary to come amidst us and such a person is left to be free with the community at this era of COVID-19 pandemic!” he exclaims.

Uganda registered her first COVID-19 case one month before South Sudan which has now surpassing figures that are worrisome.

The Ministry of Health has since the dawn of COVID-19 pandemic, laid down rules and the president also puts in place several directives to follow to prevent spread of the disease. Among the directives is banning cross border movement.

Nyadri Sub county chairperson,Mr. Oraku Jimmy Abirionzia talking to Red Pepper Digital in his office

Citing the presidential directive, the Sub county chairman notes it a weakness on the district health office that the suspects who were to be subjected to a mandatory 14 days quarantine period, are free.

“Even if the person was staying in a rural area but one who takes them there, is a risky factor whose movements can’t be trusted. These people would have been in the quarantine” he insists.

“To speak the truth, some one comes from a risky country and you let such a person free. In case the suspect later tests positive, how many more people would have been infected? Where is our safety?” the Sub county chairperson wonders in bewilderment.

By 11th June 2020, Uganda had registered 679 COVID-19 cases without any death but over 114 recoveries which were discharged. Most of the positive cases are from community contact, meaning the disease is now within us, unlike the previous cases which from truck drivers.

Unfortunately, the discouraging issue is the poor response of the Rapid Response and the Surveillance Team or their failure to turn up at all.

“The problems of fighting COVID-19 has rooted itself at the District health office. Basically, about taking suspects to the quarantine. Somebody who comes from another country, whether a relative or a friend, should have undergone through 14 days mandatory quarantine tested and proved negative of COVID-19 before joining the community. Leaving such persons at home brings disaster if the result comes out positive and yet they have mixed up with several community members. I’m not happy. It seems some people at the district are jokers. I don’t know what happens to the surveillance team? I also would like to know what happens to the district quarantine centre at Oleba and why the district fears to take people there?” Mr. Oraku tasks.

He rule that if the trend of events continue like this, it will be better to monitor and as we tell the people that everybody takes care of themselves.

The in charge of Nyadri Health Centre III, Mr. Patrick Andima who confessed to have received and reported to the district about the returnees from South Sudan, downplayed the risk aspect of COVID-19, on the suspects.

“When we talk about community alerts, it’s assessed whether to get samples or pick the suspect. It’s the judgement of the surveillance team because they are trained and know what is relevant. We got calls from three villages. I don’t keep quite but send the information to the district. But about one from South Sudan, we didn’t reach the village but talked on phone with the area LC 1 chairperson. People should know that not everybody who comes from South Sudan is to be taken to quarantine. The LC told us the woman was taken to Busia side of South Sudan to work in some ones garden. So we though that was less risky” the in charge of the health centre disclosed.

Andima said they only considered the man who came from Kampala in a truck and another from Kenya, all residents of Nyadri Sub-county.

“The man from Kenya stopped at Odia and was picked by Arua District Surveillance team, his blood samples taken and handed to Maracha where he was taken for mandatory 14 days in quarantine centre while blood samples of the other was taken and he was left at home” Mr. Andima explained.

However, Maracha district health officer, Dr. Paul Onzubo expresses ignorance about the suspects from South Sudan and he even attempted to interrogate Red Pepper digital for details.

“But nobody has called me. A’m yet getting it from you for the first time. Where are those people? In which village and who are the area LCs? Dr. Onzubo queried in an unsuccessful endeavour to dig for more information from Red Pepper digital.

He explained that health assistants in the sub counties were empowered and trained focal contacts to call the district teams on alerts.

“Whether less risky area or not, samples would have been taken” he stated in regard to the failure of the Rapid Response team to handle the South Sudan returnees.

Dr. Onzubo, on his side, mounts blames on Sub county leadership for failing to call his office after the health Assistant’s failure.

“The Sub-county authorities should know what the health Assistant does in relation to COVID-19. If the health assistant fails, then, they call the DHO’s office to take responsibility. The failure of the Sub County leaders to do that means they failed in their responsibility. If you can call me like this before the Sub-county authorities, this shows weakness at that level,” Dr. Onzubo blasts the local authorities at Sub-county level.

On another earlier call to the DHO over delayed response of the Rapid Response and Surveillance team, Dr.Onzubo said there were too many calls from people demanding attention yet the means were limited.

Security reports to Maracha district COVID-19 task force reveal some members Area local councils are now engaged in extorting money from travellers to allow them to cross the border.