Man flees after wife gives birth to triplets

Buikwe – A 27-year Buikwe woman was left stranded when the father of her triplets she delivered at Kawolo hospital disappeared upon learning of the news.

Eseza Nakayima of Kiyindi Town Council Buikwe District, gave birth to triplets last week but was shocked when her husband, David Kayiwa, who ”was always around and cared” during her pregnancy, vanished when he received the news.

“He just disappeared after establishing that delivered triplets in the guise of looking for funds. Since then I have never seen him and I do not know where he is staying. He even switched off his cell phone,” Nakayima said.

Nakayima said she needs more help from any well-wisher because breast-feeding cannot sustain three normal growing babies without any supplementary baby milk.

“I do not have enough to feed my babies, no clothes for them, really I need help,” Nakayima appealed.

Nakayima added that she is struggling to feed her triplets since she has no job in the village.

In her desperate state, the mother has been urged by local authorities not to think of dumping her newly-born babies, predicting obvious unavailability of means to provide for them.

Uganda’s Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social development last month

issued a stern warning to perpetrators of domestic violence against women and children during the COVID-19 period.

Frank Tumwebaze, Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development told

reporters that there has been an increase in gender-based violence (GBV) as the country is under lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including men abandoning their families..