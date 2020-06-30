CRIME: Man ‘thrown in coolers’ for Rape of 77-year-old Mother

Kigezi Regional Police Spokesperson, Elly Maate

Kampala – Police has arrested a 29 years old man in kabale for allegedly raping his 77-year-old biological mother.

Elly Maate the Kigezi Regional Police Spokesperson confirmed the incident and identified the suspect as Justus Byamukama of Kashenyi Village I Katenga Parish in Kamuganguzi Sub County Kabale District, was arrested following allegations of rape of his mother.

Maate said that the incident took place June 28 in the same village when Byamukama who is known to be a drug addict met his mother who was returning from Hakatusi Trading Center and threatened to kill her if she did not relent to have sex with him.

Byamukama is reported to have forcefully had sex with his mother in the potatoes garden after which he fled from the scene.

“The victim reported the matter to the village chairman and a hunt for the Byamukama was mounted and he was arrested Monday evening from hiding and handed over to Police,” Maate said.

Maate said that Byamukama will be charged with aggravated rape and incest with a case registered at Kabale Police Station under reference SD 74/29/06/2020 to help in further investigation.