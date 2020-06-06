Dedicated, Trustworthy! Lt. Col. Nakalema eulogises Top Investigator D/AIP David Openy after mysterious death

Lt. Col. Nakalema at the home of the the D/AIP David Openy to grief with bereaved family

Kampala – Top investigator, D/AIP David Openy, breathed his last on Friday, June 5 under unclear circumstances.

A source closed to the family of the fallen detective revealed that he was pronounced dead on arrival at Nsambya Hospital after a short illness.

D/AIP Openyi was under the Anti-Corruption Unit of State House – led by Lt Col Edith Nakalema

D/AIP David Openy is his hay days at office

SP Patrick Onyango the Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson confirmed that D/AIP David Openy working under the office of Lt Col Edith Nakalema died Friday after a short illness.

Lt Col Edith Nakalema, the head of the Anti-Corruption Unit of State House,

has expressed shock and grief over the passing of the unit’s top investigator.

My team and I are mourning one of our most dedicated and trustworthy colleagues D/AIP David Openy. His death has shocked us.

We pray for his family as we seek answers.

“My team and I are mourning one of our most dedicated and trustworthy

colleagues D/AIP David Openy,” said Lt. Col. Nakalema in a Tweet on 11:00 pm on Friday.

Lt. Col. Nakalema paid a visit to the bereaved family for the deceased’s vigil

The diligent detective has worked on several high-profile cases being handled by the Anti Corruption Unit – State House and most recently the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) COVID-19 relief food scandal