Dedicated, Trustworthy! Lt. Col. Nakalema eulogises Top Investigator D/AIP David Openy after mysterious death

Kampala – Top investigator, D/AIP David Openy, breathed his last on Friday, June 5 under unclear circumstances.
A source closed to the family of the fallen detective revealed that he was pronounced dead on arrival at Nsambya Hospital after a short illness.
D/AIP Openyi was under the Anti-Corruption Unit of State House – led by Lt Col Edith Nakalema
SP Patrick Onyango the Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson confirmed that D/AIP David Openy working under the office of Lt Col Edith Nakalema died Friday after a short illness.
Lt Col Edith Nakalema, the head of the Anti-Corruption Unit of State House,
has expressed shock and grief over the passing of the unit’s top investigator.
My team and I are mourning one of our most dedicated and trustworthy colleagues D/AIP David Openy. His death has shocked us.
We pray for his family as we seek answers.
May His Soul Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/oTjyHQ7pzq
— Lt. Col. Edith Nakalema (@edthnaka) June 5, 2020
“My team and I are mourning one of our most dedicated and trustworthy
colleagues D/AIP David Openy,” said Lt. Col. Nakalema in a Tweet on 11:00 pm on Friday.
Lt. Col. Nakalema paid a visit to the bereaved family for the deceased’s vigil
The diligent detective has worked on several high-profile cases being handled by the Anti Corruption Unit – State House and most recently the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) COVID-19 relief food scandal