June 6, 2020

Dedicated, Trustworthy! Lt. Col. Nakalema eulogises Top Investigator D/AIP David Openy after mysterious death

June 6, 2020 Maurice Muhwezi | REDPEPPER Staff Writer

Lt. Col. Nakalema at the home of the the D/AIP David Openy to grief with bereaved family

Kampala – Top investigator, D/AIP David Openy, breathed his last on Friday, June 5 under unclear circumstances.

A source closed to the family of the fallen detective revealed that he was pronounced dead on arrival at Nsambya Hospital after a short illness.

D/AIP Openyi was under the Anti-Corruption Unit of State House – led by Lt Col Edith Nakalema

D/AIP David Openy is his hay days at office

SP Patrick Onyango the Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson confirmed that D/AIP David Openy working under the office of Lt Col Edith Nakalema died Friday after a short illness.

Lt Col Edith Nakalema, the head of the Anti-Corruption Unit of State House,
has expressed shock and grief over the passing of the unit’s top investigator.

“My team and I are mourning one of our most dedicated and trustworthy
colleagues D/AIP David Openy,” said Lt. Col. Nakalema in a Tweet on 11:00 pm on Friday.

Lt. Col. Nakalema paid a visit to the bereaved family for the deceased’s vigil

The diligent detective has worked on several high-profile cases being handled by the Anti Corruption Unit – State House and most recently the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) COVID-19 relief food scandal

About Post Author

Maurice Muhwezi | REDPEPPER Staff Writer

contributor

http://3.23.50.92

See author's posts

Tags: , ,

More Stories

Security nabs Arrow-wielding Patrol Attacker

June 6, 2020 Vincent Buruga | REDPEPPER Correspondent

COVID-19 RECOVERY: Banks to restructure loan Portfolio – BoU

June 6, 2020 Jolly Gwari | REDPEPPER Writer

Nile Breweries, Eskom Plant Trees to Mark World Environment Day

June 6, 2020 Brian Musaasizi | REDPEPPER Correspondent

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *