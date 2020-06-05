Kabale Central Market completion behind schedule, Construction at 14.2 percent

A section of th UGX23 billion ultra-modern Kabale Central Market under construction

Kabale – The reconstruction of UGX23 billion ultra-modern Kabale Central Market is behind schedule by seven percent.

Inaugurated in December 2019, the construction Is being done by Chongqing International Construction, a Chinese company, and funded by African development bank under the markets and agricultural trade improvement program MATIIP II project as the project is meant to take 2 years.

Hillary Tugeineyo, the clerk of works, revealed that it is now five months since the construction began and now stands at 14.2 percent from the previously projected at 22.8 percent.

“Due to Coronavirus pandemic, they were forced to reduce the number of workers from 130 to 65 as a measure of the fight of Coronavirus and social distancing,” Tugeineyo disclosed.

Tugeineyo also revealed that other challenges like getting some materials and the weather that came with heavy rains; leaving, the place mildly flooded in addition to the clay soils that distorted laying of the foundation

“We are behind by seven percent due to Coronovirus epidermic as we had to been forced to reduce On workers from 130 to 65, but work is still going on am sure we are to finish in time, ” an optimistic Tugeineyo said.

David Wacha the site manager says that work is progressing on well as they are sure they are to finish In time as of now they are at the ground level on the slab, but says that they have been having a good working relationship with the municipal authorities and the locals have been cooperative

Emmanuel Sentaro Byamugisha the mayor kabale Municplaity says that as the municipal leadership they are so far sastified with the works on the construction of the market as the contractor is progressing well even though they are having some hinderances due to the covid 19.

Byamugisha says that when the market is fininshed it is to have a medical clinic,solar lights ,day care center, bathroom, modern restaurant,open market shades for matooke and irish potatoes,police post and CCTV cameras.