ICRC Donates Medical Equipment to UPDF

Head of protection office at the ICRC, Ms. Oriel Gantier, hands over the assorted medical equipment and supplies to UPDF Chief of Medical Services, Maj Gen. Ambrose Musinguzi

Mbuya – The International Committee of the Red Cross has, on Monday, June 8, donated an assortment of medical equipment to Uganda Peoples Defence Forces.

Ms. Oriel Gantier the Head of protection office at the ICRC, handed over Personal Protection Equipments and other medical requirements at the UPDF Senior Officers Diagnostic Centre in Mbuya.

In her remarks, while handing over the equipment, Ms Gantier argued UPDF to use the donation in support of detention Centers of Mbuya, Bihanga, Makindye, Gulu and Adjuman Military barracks.

She added that “With the framework of our visits to places of detention, the ICRC supports the detaining authorities in their effort to take care of detainees during the COVID 19 Pandemic, that’s the reason why we are here today at Mbuya Barracks.” she said.

The items delivered included detergents, soap, brooms, buckets, boots, mops, posters, chlorine, Jerrycans, sanitizers, non-medical masks and non-medical gloves.

Ms. Oriel Gantier, shares an insight with UPDF’s Maj Gen. Ambrose Musinguzi

Maj Gen. Ambrose Musinguzi the UPDF Chief of Medical Services who represented the Chief of Defence Forces Gen David Muhoozi commended the International Committee of the Red Cross for thinking about UPDF detention Centers.

He added that, the items will help the detention Centers and that they will be put onto proper use.

Others present included: Col John Kamanzi, the UPDF Director of Personnel and administration in the Chieftaincy of Medical Services, Lt Col FX Bakehena the Deputy Director Public Health, Lt Col Neema Bonaventure Noowe.K. Noowe the Head of Human Rights at the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence among others