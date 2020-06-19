HYENA CLASSIC TALES #18: Her gift of Zanzibar perfume turned me on

Two can play the Game! She was smiling ear to ear, her teeth were sparkling and her full lips looked juicy

Two can play the Game! As the saying goes whatever is done in the darkness will always come out to the light, I have secretly been dating a lame babe called Nakalema I met her two weeks ago at the Wandegeya zebra crossing.

It was threatening to rain, and this babe was struggling, I helped her to push her wheelchair faster. I went behind her and started pushing her wheelchair faster and took her on the verandah for shelter.

She was smiling ear to ear, her teeth were sparkling and her full lips looked juicy. It was getting too cold on the verandah so, I pushed her wheelchair to ‘I feel like chicken tonight,’ where we had some tea. She told me her name was Nakalema and that she stayed in kalerwe.

And that time, I used to stay in kyebando. It was getting to 10:00pm and the rain was not about to stop. I called for a special hire driver to drop her off in kalerwe then continue with me to kyebando. I first carried her wheel chair to the taxi and put it in the boot, then carried her on my shoulders to the taxi.

The people who stood on the verandahs hulled so many obscenities at us but I did not care, after all, I was just being a good Samaritan. There was too much traffic jam in kalerwe so the driver decided to first drop me off in Kyebando. I showed her my home and asked her to visit me whenever she feels like.

After she had gone, I felt like running after her, to tell her how much I felt for her, but I feared she would think I had taken advantage of her. I let her go but I spent the entire night dreaming about her.

The following day was Saturday and I was in my room trying to put my house in order when I heard a knock at the door. I opened only to realize it was Nakalema, I was overwhelmed, I watched her go down from her wheelchair and the movements she made turned me on.

“Hyena nga oyina ekissa mussaja watu” (Hyena you are so merciful, my dear), she said as she moved to the room. I did not answer but kept staring at her. She crawled to where the radio was and tuned in the music. Shania Twain’s from this moment was playing and she was miming it all, with all the words on her fingertips.

She had such a sweet voice and I imagined her singing for me when I am inside her Kandahar. “Nakalema, do you have a boyfriend?” I asked. “No, nobody wants to be seen with me, they think I am such a big shame,” she answered. I felt touched and changed the topic but still revolved around whopper Kandahar issues.

She was in no hurry for leaving so I sent my neighbour’s son to and buy us some lunch. As we were eating, she kept looking at me, stealthily. I fed her with my fork then put a piece of meat into my mouth and told her to pick it from there.

When she brought her lips nearer, I planted a wet kiss on her lips. “I love you, babe,” I told her. And to be sincere, I genuinely wanted her to be my wife, I felt true love flow through my veins and wanted her to be mine, yes, mine forever.

She did not respond but looked at me with her mouth wide open, I felt like rubbing my rod over her rough tongue. To cool myself, I rushed to the bathroom and jerked away. I sat far away from her until Diaz my Rasta girlfriend came and joined us. She asked me who the visitor was, and I told her that she was my cousin.

A few minutes later, Nakalema left and promised to visit us again. After a few days, a wheelchair in front of my door became a usual thing and I was happy with everything.

One day, she came in and her gift of Zanzibar perfume turned me on. She was more smashing than the first time. I didn’t wait for much I asked her if she could join me to my bedroom where I was watching a blue movie. She crawled there and hopped onto the bed. I moved nearer to her, our lips locked and we engaged in a very long passionate kissing.

I stealthily slipped my finger into her Kandahar, and pulled it out immediately. My fingers were dripping with juices; she was making wild movements asking me to put back my finger into her Kandahar.

I pushed it back and realized she had long ear like twin towers which were very stiff. I played around with her twins until warm fruity juices started flowing out of her cum laden pot. I moved a little bit down, lifted her rather stiff bu legs and started licking her.

“Ooooohhh that feels good,” she screamed. I reached for my engabu condoms that were under my mattress, dressed my stiff whopper and entered her gently.

Heavy flows of slippery egg white juices covered my whopper I did not want to make any other movement’s coz I would easily finish immediately. “Hyena mukwano, nyamba onzine nfa amazi gansiiwa,” (Hyena my friend do me a favor and bonk me, I am dying my juices are itching me), she said.

She was shaking her withered bu legs which made my whopper bulge the more. I asked her the styles that are favourable to her and she told me that all she needs is to feel my whopper in her pot. I pulled it out a little bit and started jazzing her.

Her loud screams scared me, it made me imagine she was a virgin. I tried to cover her mouth with mine but she couldn’t contain the ecstasy, she screamed louder. I then heard my door open, it was Diaz my Rasta girlfriend, and she didn’t believe what she was seeing. She threw her phone at us that it nearly hit my eye.

Nakalema crawled and went away leaving me to sort it out with my girlfriend. My whopper was still stiff and pointed, I begged her to let me finish what I was doing, but she hurled so many insults at me and stormed out of the room. I was left alone in my messy room and I was dying with horn.

To console myself, I called Madina my sidekick and begged her to let me enter her. I pinned her on the wall and bonked her roughly. When I was done, I just fell on the bed and told her I wanted to be alone. She left and assured me that she would never come to my house again.