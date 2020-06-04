Horny Jinja Renowned Maggwa Based Prophet Nabbed Bonking

Even when God in the book of Ezekiel 34:10 declares, ‘’this is what the Sovereign LORD says: I am against the shepherds and will hold them accountable for my flock. I will remove them from tending the flock so that the shepherds can no longer feed themselves. I will rescue my flock from their mouths, and it will no longer be food for them’’, some religious leaders seem not to read the verse.

In Jinja Security circles are investigating a highly ‘Worshiped’ prominent Maggwa Church based Prophet (Name Withheld ), after he reportedly tortured a 22-year -old boy who nabbed him bonking a church member inside his church office in the Kyabazinga City, Jinja.

‘’The boy has been one an ardent follower and at times he helped prophet as an aide around the church. On the fateful day, he entered to deliver some message only to find the man of God feasting on one of the church waterlogged daughter of God ‘’, said a source on condition of anonymity.

On noticing that they had been nabbed pants down, the famous Prophet ordered the church guards to torture the boy, locked him up days without food and as if it was not enough, during one of the Sunday summons, he publicly flogged the former as he invited other followers to join in administering the punishment.

‘’At the highly guarded church located at Maggwa in Jinja, nobody can speak apart from the self-proclaimed Prophet and those who try to positively criticize his weird actions either end up in Jail or get dismissed from congregating ‘’, another source added.

In the recent interviews, a director at the Church said it was started by two prophets in the early 1960s for the purpose of spreading the Gospel of the righteousness of the Lord Jesus Christ. Since its initiation, the church has never been affiliated to any other local or foreign church.

At the helm of the church, which is an indigenous gospel, founded and nurtured in Uganda by Ugandans, his leadership is criticized by Human Rights Activists for giving corporal punishments to church members whom they accuse of being sinners.

Last year, the Prophet and his church administration were condemned after a leaked Video clip went viral showing the prophet caning his followers at the church in Jinja who were accused of fornication.

With several branches in East Africa and a magnificent church under construction in Kampala along Gayaza Road at Kanyanya, when approached for comment on the scepticism around their sometimes bizarre practices, the response is often a variation of “we are being targeted” or “the Bible says the man of God will face opposition. Christ himself faced opposition”.

In the next edition, Red pepper will unveil complainants and details about the church horny officials who have frustrated marriages and the future of young girls.