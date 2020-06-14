No contractual obligations! Health Ministry Clears air on Bad Black COVID-19 advert allegations

Kampala – As Uganda tightens grip in the fight against the novel coronavirus, Government has dismissed claims by popular socialite Shanita Namuyimbwa alias Bad Black in which she claims she was promised compensation for the COVIS-19 advert

In a statement issued Saturday June 14, the Ministry of Health has disclosed that the advert in which Bad Black appeared was done on solely voluntary terms and no contractual or financial obligations attached to it.

Museveni with whom she would discuss the amount for the advert and payment, a deal to which our client agreed,” reads the document led by Musangala Advocates and Solicitors on June 12.

The recorded advert has been used by the government, aired on various media platforms as an advert sponsored by the health ministry, with support from Precision Media, UNICEF and the World Health Organization.

Bad Black demands UGX500 million for the advert and Shs50 million for damages and inconveniences in an intention to sue that is addressed to the

Attorney General. Government has been given 14 days to respond or be taken to court.

The Ministry, however, says the statement issued by Bad Black’s lawyers is tantamount to blackmail since no contractual obligations were made between herself and government.

“All content and messaging was cleared by the Ministry of Health. Additionally, Precision Communications Consulting Limited approached various key personalities who voluntarily recorded messages as a way of giving back to their country in this COVID-19 fight, among whom was Bad Black,” the statement adds

According to MoH, all these individuals were requested to voluntarily participate, and they consented before any recording was made.

In the case of Bad Black, the Ministry says she consented to record a message that was appealing to her colleagues who were at risk of contracting COVID-19, and would thus spread it to other members of the community.

“Indeed, the Ministry of Health appreciates all entities and personalities who offered their valuable time and services voluntarily to support risk communication to various target audiences for purposes of preventing the spread of COVID19”

“The Ministry would like to reiterate that all key personalities including Bad Black have no contractual or FInancial obligations with the Government of Uganda”.

In its statement, the Ministry has urged the public to disregard misinformation and allegations against the Government of Uganda in regard to services that are being provided during this period.

Also Read

“In its routine work and particularly during the epidemic response, the Ministry of Health represents transparency, accountability and integrity. Allegations from individuals with malicious intentions should not derail health workers and partners from the relentless work and should ensure that we win the war against COVID-19. This should not erode the goodwill of the

the public who continue to lend a hand in this fight”