Hajjat Madina’s NRM CEC appointment Attracts Excitement across Political Divide

Hajjat Medina Naham, the newly appointed NRM Director, Finance and Administration

Maracha/Kampala – NRM party chairman’s nomination of Hajjat Medina Naham as Director of Finance and Administration has attracted her supporters and fans from different political parties, to appreciate the appointing authority.

Following social media discussions on several WHATSAPP platforms, tweeter and Facebook posts over years, some people have for the first time appreciated a decision of NRM chairman.

One of the individuals hesitant to the ruling party identifies himself as CHE GUAVARA who surprisingly posts, “Congratulations to our own, daughter of West Nile”.

Mr. Amajuru, in his post, also attests to the unity brought by Hajjat Medina’s appointment.

” I join you in celebrating this earned and noble appointment. We should be proud of this appointment as West Nilers regardless of political and religious divide. Congratulations” reads Amajure’s post.

Drani Robert seems to specifically targeted his Lugbara adage as a hit back to some individuals.

To Drani. Hajjat Medina reminds him of a Lugbara saying that “Otoko e’bepi were ri ma onyani nga treck” meaning that small anthill has plenty of white ants.

Hon. Evelyn Anite, who Medina had intended to via against did show any political animosity towards the appointment but joins rest of the supporter in congratulating the newly appointed NRM party Director of Finance and Administration.

“CONGRATULATIONS!!! Sasa am so happy and proud of u, from a youth leader to a district leader now a national leader at all levels you have been a servant leader, working with all ur heart. keep it up you are on the path of steady progress my sase.Thanks to HE YK for having more confidence in you, the people of koboko and west Nile. And also special thanks to NRM SG for the love for the people of west Nile” Hon. Anite’s post reads.

To Abusalim, by appointing Hajjat Medina to the prestigious position, NRM party chairman was expressing his affection to the people of Koboko.

“M7 has poured his heart ♥ to Koboko” Abusalim posts on Voice of West Nile social media platform.

Maracha Woman Member of Parliament, Hon. Ayaka Rose Atima is among many political leaders from West Nile to show their approval of the appointment.

“Congs. Hajjat for the appointment to this high office. It was purely on merit and you surely deserve it. Wish you the best in this new assignment” Hon. Ayaka comments.

As some people praise and congratulate Medina, other caution her on maintaining.

‘Congratulations Hajjat Medina. You deserve my praise for rising to that highest portfolio in NRM Party.

You have always exhibited high-level integrity, objectivity and humility during the few months we have met on this forum.

I have never met you physically but your diligence is seen in your articulation of issues on this platform.

Once again Congratulations.

Sky will always be the beginning for humble characters” words of praises pours in as cautions also join the chain of messages flooding the Voice of West Nile.

One who refers Ms. Medina as aunt, caution her to beware Vultures and mafias.

“Congs Aunty👏🏼👏🏼 But kindly be as ethical and honest as u have always been. Many have been raised only to be brought down by vultures and the so-called Mafia. All the best in you new role. God’s speed” the supporter notes.

Those who seem to have known Hajjat long enough are not bothered of her ability to handle the new office.

“Congratulations Hajjat Medina for the appointment to the new role. This is a great achievement, not only to you as a person but the NRM, West Nile and Uganda at large. I trust in your intelligence and believe you will accomplish your roles professionally and diligently to the best

Congratulations and wish you all the best in your new role !!!” Reads a message among hundreds flowing over night following a press release from NRM secretariats.

The new NRM appointee could not end the night before appreciating the large base of funs, friends and supporters but make unofficial communication through social media.

“FRIENDS & FANS,THANKS FOR THE SUPPORT.

I take this opportunity to thank the people of Koboko and West Nile, friends from across the country, and Ugandans for enormously supporting me all through up to this level.

Your faith, encouragement, confidence and guidance is highly appreciated.

I pledge to continue servicing you with dedication, passion and honest.

Hajjat Medina Naham” the new appointee posts the message in her unofficial communication.