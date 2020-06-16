Government dispatches Mosquito nets to 25 Districts for Wave 1

PS Ministry of Health Dr. Diana Atwine is joined by other officials as they flagged of the Mosquito nets

Wakiso – Government has dispatched mosquito nets to be distributed to sub-counties in 25 districts in Uganda.

Ministry of Health, under that the campaign ’’Under the Net’’ has Tuesday, June 16, dispatched a number of trucks transporting mosquito nets from the National Medical Store central warehouse

The Mosquitoes were flagged off by the MInistry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr. Diana Atwine on Tuesday,

“We have flagged –off the distribution of Mosquito nets to districts pending official launch,’’ she said in a tweet.

Dr. Atwine boasted that For the first time Global Fund and partners are entirely using government systems to implement a program of this nature,

According to media reports, the Ministry of Health had planned to conduct a nationwide distribution of the mosquito nets but this wasn’t possible because of COVID-19.

In April, the Ministry of Health distributed mosquito nets to market vendors and fumigated Nakawa market because of the government directive which found most vendors sleeping in the market.

The exercise was done for the safety of market vendors – who were sleeping in the market in a bid to adhere to the presidential directive of not moving beyond curfew time.

In a social media post, Dr. Jimmy Opigo, the Assistant Commissioner Malaria Control program disclosed that the Under the Net campaign is not just distributing nets to wave one district but want people to use them and sleep under them.

Dr.Diana Atwine also thanked the partners on this program for the confidence and pledged optimal performance.