June 7, 2020

Giant rests! Veteran Journalist Francis Mutanzindwa is Dead

June 7, 2020 Maurice Muhwezi | REDPEPPER Staff Writer

Veteran Journalist Francis Mutanzindwa breathed his last on Sunday June 7

kampala – Veteran media personality, Francis Mutazindwa has, on Sunday afternoon, June 7, breathed his last at Kampala Hospital where he was admitted after an illness.

Mutazindwa, at the time of his death, has been working with Revival Radio Station, an Ankole Diocese owned community radio station.

“Hello, brethren sad news Francis Mutazindwa Former Station manager Revival Radio has passed away today Sunday 7th June 2020 at about 1:15 pm at Kampala Hospital. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” a WhatsApp message informing his relatives reads.

With an eye for detail, business development and professional journalism, Mutazindwa rosed through ranks to serve as Radio West General Manager and Head of Business for Vision Group, a position he held for a long time.

Starting off as founding Editor at the Western Uganda radio giant, Mutazindwa equally anchored the English Bulletin as a newsreader for the same station.

Mutazindwa had also worked at Red Pepper as Managing Editor and later Lead Administrative Officer.

The media manager will be remembered for his vigour and energy in the newsroom and for breathing life into the media houses he was honoured to serve in.

About Post Author

Maurice Muhwezi | REDPEPPER Staff Writer

contributor

http://3.23.50.92

See author's posts

Tags: , ,

More Stories

KCCA vows to resolve Public Transport mishaps, licenses 700 Buses, 6,079 Taxis

June 7, 2020 Hedwig Arinaitwe | REDPEPPER Correspondent

MP Kaberuka decries low funding to Health Centres, donates Ultrasound Scan Machine

June 7, 2020 Moses Agaba | REDPEPPER Correspondent

Police officer hires out uniform to Businessman as COVID-19 pandemic bites

June 7, 2020 Milton Bandiho | REDPEPPER Correspondent

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *