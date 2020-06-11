Court orders Makerere University to pay UGX150M, reinstate Deputy Registrar in Botched suspension

Kampala – Makerere University has been ordered by the High Court to reinstate Deputy Registrar for unlawful suspension.

High Court judge Lydia Mugambe on Wednesday ordered Makerere University to reinstate Margaret Ettuusa, the Deputy Registrar for Certificates, Ceremonies and Publication Division (CCPD) who was suspended from office

In 2017, Ettusa was suspended by Makerere University Appointments Board on allegations of hiring a company which fleeced graduands money during the 67th graduation ceremony under the guise of securing their mobile phones and gadgets.

Ms Ettusa petitioned High Court to have this decision quashed.

In her ruling, Justice Mugambe said it was wrong for the University to disrespect earlier court orders of having the applicant re-instated until her case is fully heard and disposed of.

There is also no demonstration that the Applicant properly appeared before any authority where she competently presented her defence and was properly represented before the suspension decision or the decision to refer her for disciplinary action.”

On top of her reinstatement, Makerere university was ordered to pay Ettusa UGX150m as general damages at an interest of 10% per annum from the date of ruling until final payment