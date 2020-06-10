Eight test positive of COVID-19 with infections rising to 665 in Uganda

Kampala — The Ministry of Health has announced 8 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, June 10 as Uganda grapples with 665 infections.

The Ministry confirmed that the 8 cases were tested positive from 2423 samples collected on Tuesday June 9.

In a statement issued by Ministry of Health, Dr. Henry Mwebesa, the Director General Services revealed that four of the cases were among the 1,388 samples tested from points of entry while four were among 1,035 of alerts and contacts.

Of the four confirmed cases at border points, Dr. Mwebesa revealed that that were all truck drivers who arrived from South Sudan via Elegu point of entry while the other arrived from Tanzania via Mutukula.

“Four of the 8 are contacts and alerts to previously confirmed cases,” he notes, adding that infections were confirmed in Kyotera (2), Kayunga (1) and Amuru (1) districts.

“All cases are Ugandans. The total number of cases in Uganda are now 665,” he adds in a statement on Wednesday, June 10.

Additionally, he says, thirty-one (31) foreign truck drivers (16 Kenyans, 8 Tanzanians, 5 Eritreans, 1 Burundian and one South Sudan) who tested positive for coronavirus were handed over to their respective countries of origin.

To date, Uganda has registered a total of 119 coronavirus recoveries and no COVID-19 related death recorded.