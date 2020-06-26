Dr. MISAKI WANYENGERA: The perils of patronizing science and scientists informing COVID-19 response in Uganda

Occasionally, the principles of science can painstakingly be so non- or mal-aligned to our desires and wishes, that it invokes resentment. The recommended social restriction measures against COVID19 are such an example, but one that wouldn’t be the first to make science unpopular, though.

Anything that threatens the very fabric of society’s norms and traditions, is bound to inspire rejection and or even rebellion, especially if prevailing circumstances warrant that it lasts longer than expected or desired.

In the words of Ed Yong-Editor, CoVID19 has done just that…..” destroyed economies, emptied public spaces, and filled hospitals”. Prolonged lockdowns are bound to become unpopular therefore, for reasons…should be but not, comprehensive by all.

At no time is this more evident, than when the measures indicated have a negative feedback effect on causality. This is a very confusing time, because—for many short sighted community members, the very essence of having the measures in place is antagonized by an absence of the disastrous consequence of the purported risk and threats.

For example, very healthy patients eating and dancing away nights on wards, as well as absence of a single death overshadow the fact that these are actively traced, often asymptomatic very early stage patients, unlike the case that would accrue with established community transmissions whereby people are not actively traced but have to come to hospital themselves….many often with advanced late stage symptoms because the disease is advanced. Some of this resentment is purely a normal emotional and thereby psychosocial response to being denied access to the life people are used to.

On the other hand, a few actors use it as a weapon to tear down the walls of the very measures meant to shield society from the disastrous consequences of the pandemic.

In reality, Uganda has an inverse response to the pandemic, in that, while we had an early lockdown to control the importation of cases and prepare, now….when community transmissions are being established, would be the right time to consider imposing the lockdown. Truth be told, such an eventuality, a second lockdown, cannot be ruled out if cases emerge and exceed the existing capacity for the health sector to handle.

Then God, we are not there yet, perhaps in applause, thanks to the kindness of Ugandans to comply to measures instituted. That said, it’s important to address the movement aiming to discredit the advisory role of scientists towards these gains.

Having few cases, many asymptomatic, no death and over 650brecoveroes is an ironical, ambiguous mind baffling success. It has led many to even imagine the entire risk atrributed to CoVID19 a hoax if not exaggerated. That is no reason to compromise or risk the gains so far attained. Questioning this ambiguity wouldn’t be at all a problem, except that some would wish to use it for the wrong purpose, to smear the integrity of the science if not the scientists involved.

Does that imply that the fundamental science being applied is wrong? Not at all. It takes a lot of insight to fight off the desire to remain popular amidst growing ‘activism’ to undermine the integrity of science, as a an attempt to discredit and thereby overthrow the status quo.

Gordianno Bruno was burnt on the stake in 1600, for upholding the unpopular model that yes, the earth indeed moved ( some argue, because he was a Hermite). Galileo Galilae suffered banishment for publishing his his dialogue on the two universe systems. Did their prosecutors act on truth or popularism?

History is rich with tales of scientists who have psychologically broken down, for hiding this kind of pressure. For example, Ludwig Boltzmann developed equations and formulas which explain the properties of atoms and how they determine the physical nature of matter.

Now it transpires that proposing a theory that disproves other laws of physics (and scientists) thought to be correct at the time does not make you particularly popular or appreciated. After years of fighting for atom theory to be accepted, Boltzmann committed suicide. This was only 3 years before Ernest Rutherford discovered the nucleus of an atom, proving Boltzmann’s theory.

The other case is that of Johannes Kepler, whose mother was accused of practising witchcraft. In his treatise: “The Astronomer And The Witch”, Ulinka Rublack narrates how Kepler saved his mother from the stake. In addition to having an inherited skill to interpret the horoscope, Kepler’s mother had amassed the knowledge of pharmacognosy.

The two, being able to accurately predict the future, and mix herbs that healed the sick, drove a section of religious fanatics to accuse her of practising witchcraft.

At the time, this was a crime punishable by being burnt at the stake. And so did it occur, that Kepler’s mother ended up sentenced to be burnt at the stake. There is no evidence either that she made a living from healing – she simply mixed herbal drinks for herself and sometimes offered her help to others, like anyone else. A woman in her late 70s, Katharina Kepler withstood a trial and final imprisonment, during which she was chained to the floor for more than a year.

Kepler’s defence was a rhetorical masterpiece. He was able to dismantle the inconsistencies in the prosecution case, and show that the “magical” illnesses for which they blamed his mother could be explained using medical knowledge and common sense.

In the autumn of 1621, Katharina was finally set free. Johannes Kepler and his mother lived through one of the most epic tragedies in the age of the witch-craze. It’s high time to re-evaluate what kind of man Kepler was: he does not deserve to be the scientist with the worst reputation. And nor does his mother deserve to be portrayed as a wiende.

Today, as I watch a section of elites attempt to destroy the integrity of the role of scientists in Uganda’s response to CoVID19, I am reminded of the Hippocratic oath, to do good in all circumstances and to all. The scientists’ mandate, unfortunately, does not ethically allow them to undertake an experiment with the lives of Ugandans, in which case we could open up the entire country including the high-risk sectors and districts, knowing very well we are sentencing the populace to the stake.

To us, the provocations to provide evidence for the severity and disastrous impacts of CoVID19 on the individual and entire population, will not drive us to play dice with the lives of Ugandans. In doing our work, we have tactfully balanced economic impact with vulnerability, explaining why sectors like taxis that people never imagined to comply, were actually opened and continue to do a great job ferrying passengers safely by abiding by the prescribed risk mitigation measures.

In fact, almost everything is virtually possible, including the reopening of bars and places of worship, the only challenge is the feasibility of implementing the mitigation measures necessary to keep the virus in arms way.

That is where the contextualization of Uganda’s lifting strategy needs to be better appreciated. How do you, for example, effectively track down worshippers at any synagogue, in case there emerges a case of CoVID19 among the congregants? That’s all that is required and if we can all work towards making it possible to attain, the better.

Those accusing scientists of witch-hunting Ugandans or their livelihoods are doing so for personal gain, popularity or partisan reasons that do not help us as a whole.