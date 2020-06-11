BUSINESS: Stunning Offers, Discounts as Jumia Celebrates 8 years in Uganda

Jumia team led by Uganda CEO Ron Kawamara at the Launch

Kampala – Leading e-commerce platform Jumia Uganda is celebrating 8 years in Uganda with the return of its annual campaign known as “Jumia Anniversary”.

Running from the 15th to the 30th of June, the campaign will offer customers that visit the Jumia app discounts of up to 50% off on a wide range of products.

While announcing the launch of the campaign on Wednesday morning, Jumia Uganda CEO Ron Kawamara said the campaign will focus on offering consumers much-needed products at discounted prices and delivering

them safely to their homes.

“This has been an unprecedented time for all of us, our consumers, our vendors and our partners. With this campaign, we are offering consumers bigger discounts to a wider assortment of products and for our vendors, we are offering them a platform where they can sell their products and access customers with the help of our last-mile distribution network,” said Kawamara.

During the campaign, customers can look forward to discounts on a wide assortment of products ranging from daily essentials like sugar to products from international brands such as Coca-Cola, LG, and Nokia among other items.

This year will also feature a discount on a cow priced at 35,000 UGX.

According to Jumia Uganda, the campaign will also include deals from

restaurants, supermarkets and fresh food market vendors registered on

the Jumia Food platform.

“In the wake of COVID-19 a lot of restaurants, market vendors were unable to access customers and vice versa because of the pandemic and subsequent lock-down, it was therefore important for us to offer our platform to help restaurants and food vendors access consumers in need of meals and fresh produce. “ said Timothy Mugume, Jumia Food Country Manager.

Keeping with safety measures customers will be able to opt for the ‘contactless safe delivery’ option that has been implemented through MTN Mobile Money.

This has enabled consumers across the country to make prepaid payments for products online and get it delivered without direct body contact or cash exchange with the delivery agent.

With over 1 billion people and 500 million internet users in Africa, Jumia believes that e-commerce is making people’s lives easier by helping them shop and pay for millions of products at the best prices wherever they live.

E-commerce is also creating new opportunities for SMEs to grow, and job opportunities for a new generation to thrive.