CORONAVIRUS: 55 more patients beat COVID-19 infection, discharged

Soroti/Entebbe – The Ministry of Health has confirmed the discharge of up to 55 patients after beating the novel coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Soroti Regional Referral Hospital discharged a total of 11 patients who recovered from COVID-19.

The hospital revealed that all the 11 patients are contacts of Moses Elungat, a businessman who tested positive from Elegu border point and was picked from Bukedea.

I have witnessed the discharge of 11 people that have recovered from Covid-19 at @SorotiHospital in Teso Sub region.

I thank the medical team and Soroti District Covid19 Task force for the job well done.

Total number of discharged Covid-19 cases in UG is now 420 @MinofHealthUG pic.twitter.com/gR65bq5Hfm — Dr. Joyce Moriku Kaducu (@MorikuJoyce) June 17, 2020

Dr.Joyce Moriku Kaducu, the Minister of State for Primary Health Care presided over the function of the discharge of the 11 patients that recovered from Covid-19 at Soroti Regional Referral Hospital.

“I have witnessed the discharge of 11 people that have recovered from Covid-19 at Soroti Hospital in Teso sub-region,’’ Dr. Joyce said

According to media reports, Soroti Regional Referral Hospital has been currently managing 13 Covid-19 patients since 13 June 2020 after two more cases from Dokolo and Amolatar districts were admitted.

Soroti Regional Referral Hospital also reported 16 cases under quarantine at the nurses’ school on Friday, June 12.

“I thank the Medical team and Soroti District Covid-19 Taskforce for the job well done,” she added.

The Permanent Secretary, Dr @DianaAtwine witnessed the discharge of 44 COVID-19 patients from Entebbe Grade B Hospital today. The patients, 43 truck drivers and 1 contact were treated, recovered and tested negative twice for COVID-19. Total COVID-19 recoveries: 486. pic.twitter.com/odZIe3XhnQ — Ministry of Health- Uganda (@MinofHealthUG) June 18, 2020

In a similar development, Health MInistry PS Dr. Atwine Diana presided over the discharge of an additional 44 COVID-19 patient that had fully recovered from the novel coronavirus.

Minister of Health, Dr. Ruth Aceng and Permanent Secretary, Dr. Atwine Diana (FILE PHOTO)

“The patients, 43 truck drivers and 1 contact were treated, recovered and tested negative twice for COVID-19,” Dr. Atwine confirmed.

The forty four (44) individuals were discharge from Entebbe Grade B Hospital after undergoing several tests that returned negative to confirm their recovery leading up to their send-off.

THe health Ministry disclosed that 486 have been discharged as of Thursday June 18 with no fatalities reported.

