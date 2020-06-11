Tight Security as COVID -19 Truck Driver is admitted at Kabale Hospital

KISORO – Kisoro district has registered a third COVID-19 positive truck driver at the Uganda-Rwanda border of Chanika in Kisoro district has been admitted at Kabale Regional referral hospital.

Then ,44 years old driver of the truck UBF 039M was on Tuesday at around 3 pm brought by Rwandan authorities under tight security and handed over to the Ugandan authorities at the Uganda- Rwanda border of Chanika.

The truck driver who is a resident of Jinja district exited Uganda on May 29 at Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo at Bunagana and he later connected to Rwanda, but while in Rwanda he got in contact with COVID 19 patients,

Put under quarantine after a test on Tuesday, he found COVID 19 positive and then transported to Cyanika and handed over to the Uganda Health and security officials on Wednesday.

Dr Stephen Nsabiyunva the Kisoro district Health officer says that after the patient was later transported to kabale regional referral hospital for treatment.

He says that they are well equipped to handle it as the district as the ministry of health has already provided with them the protective gears but cautions the health workers to be more extra careful as some of their colleagues in the country have already contacted the virus.

” We have now to be careful and know that the virus is with us even though we have all the protective gears I warn the health workers to be more extra careful as we being the Frontline workers we are at risk as some our colleagues have already contacted the disease”. Dr Nsabiyunva Said.

This is the third patient to be admitted to evacuated from Kisoro and be taken to kabale regional referral hospital as on Monday

Daudi Noir Abdu the kenyan truck driver was intercepted at Cyanika border post in April shares a light movement with health personnel after discharge

A Ugandan cargo truck driver who tested positive for COVID-19 was also intercepted at Bunagana border post in Kisoro district on Monday evacuated to Kabale Regional Referral hospital where is currently getting treatment.

On a prior incident, a Kenyan truck driver was intercepted at Cyanika border and was later admitted in isolation at Kabale Regional Referral Hospital on April 24, 2020, after testing positive for COVID-19.

He was on his way to Kenya’s port city of Mombasa from Rwanda when he was intercepted he was, on May 13, discharged after recovering