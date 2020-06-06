COVID-19 RECOVERY: Banks to restructure loan Portfolio – BoU

Bank of Uganda Acting Deputy Governor, Dr. Adam Mugume. (PHOTO: File)

Kampala – Given the decrease of income to organisations and individuals in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bank of Uganda (BoU) has urged banks to restructure loans.

In a discussion on the Fiscal and monetary policy for economic recovery from the effects of COVID-19 at NTV National Forum on June 5, Deputy BOU governor Dr. Adam Mugume encouraged commercial banks to do loan restructuring.

“As we reopen, we have encouraged commercial banks to do loan restructuring. But most, 60% of their income comes from lending. The restructuring will lead to some losing this 60%,” Dr. Adam Mugume said.

The senior economist Dr. Mugume also portrayed the BOU plan of aiding commercial banks in this COVID-19 economic crisis.

“As Bank of Uganda, we decided to create a facility for these commercial banks to borrow some money at CBR rate so that they are able to stabilise as they wait for borrowers to pay back their loans,” Dr Adam Mugume explained.

He further analyzed the problems affecting agriculture sector. The impact of seasonal climate forecast (SCF) and how to manage climate variability.

” Agriculture, if you remove SCF, it is charged the highest interest rate because it is risky. If you exclude SCF, the interest rate will be around 24-25%. This is a big problem. Right now Uganda needs people to sell locally but also export so that we can close the import-export gap. Mindsets have changed over the years with Ugandans now exporting agricultural products they previously imported” Dr Adam Mugume said.

Deputy Secretary to the treasury in the Ministry of Finance Mr. Patrick Ocailap tipped farmers to adopt technology to boost quality produce.

“We need to link up the production of Agriculture with technologies that would boost quality and help with the process of farming like irrigation and use of solar tech to pump water to various farms. Import substitution and export promotion starts with improving the productivity and production of the agricultural sector where we all agree Uganda has got a very tremendous comparative advantage” Patrick Ocailap said.

Notably, the executive director at financial sector deepening Uganda, Rashmi Pilai argued Ugandans to think in terms of incentives to achieve what they want.

She further argued organisations to find solutions without losing their employees.

“We want people to be able to ride through the storm and not just corporations, ” Rashmi Pilai said.

In addition, Ocallap advised small businesses to base their planning on realities, not on aspirations.

The COVID-virus have created circumstances where many economic rules, teachings and assumptions don’t apply in the same way.

Notably, GDP is usually the most visible goal, with economic policy often focused around maximizing economic growth.

However, the virus forces us to shift priorities rather than worrying about GDP, we need to worry about saving lives. In the present moment worldwide, social security payments to the unemployed are more important than gross domestic product (GDP)statistics.