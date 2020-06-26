COVID-19, Conflict Strain Health System, Peace in South Sudan

New York – The impact of COVID-19 risks undermining the fragile health system in South Sudan, causing the death of many more people from preventable health problems than the virus itself.

Mr. David Shearer, head of the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), in a briefing to the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday, June 23, detailed the twin threats posed by COVID-19 and escalating conflict in the regions which could unravel the ceasefire.

So far, 1, 942 COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths have been recorded in South Sudan, although limited testing and social stigma is obscuring the true magnitude of the virus.

There is deep concern that the additional pressure of responding to COVID-19 on the already weak health system will disrupt vaccinations, maternal health services and treatment for curable diseases like malaria, diarrhea and pneumonia, resulting in a devastating increase in preventable deaths.

“COVID is going to hit hard. But not in the way that we think. Yes, people will die from the virus, like everywhere else in the world,” said David Shearer.

He added that the real threat to the people of South Sudan lies in the collapse of the already fragile health system.

“This could result in many, many more lives being lost – a tragedy that can be prevented,” he stressed.

The infectious diseases hospital in Juba has been expanded with support from the international community and Ministry of Health. UNMISS has also renovated and equipped hospitals in the 10 states so that COVID-19 patients can be treated.

“We are doing what we can to give limited care to critical patients who previously had nothing. More importantly, these measures are designed to reduce the risk of COVID transmission to other facilities which are treating common but lethal illnesses,” said Shearer.

“To keep clinics open, it is imperative that health workers have Personal Protective Equipment. Already 86 health workers have been infected. PPE is in short supply and health workers are fearful. Their salaries continue to go unpaid.” the UN representative noted.

Turning to the peace process, Shearer detailed positive steps that had been taken, including the formation of the unity government and joint cabinet, the appointment of vice-presidents, and end of a stand-off over the allocation of states.

He said governors should now be appointed to fill a power vacuum and help resolve escalating conflict in places like Jonglei where hundreds of civilians have been killed and 60,000 displaced.

“The political impasse, on top of the COVID lockdown, has caused the conflict to escalate with violent incidents multiplying fourfold in two years,” said David Shearer. “This violence can no longer be pigeonholed as “intercommunal”. Fighters in uniform have been spotted suggesting that organized forces may be joining the conflict which risks unravelling the ceasefire.”

Despite some positive progress, David Shearer said the peace process is “faltering” and requires “renewed energy and a reset”.

“A unity government, by definition, takes decisions collaboratively – whether as a presidency or cabinet. This way of working needs to become a habit, not an exception,” he said. “A unity government acts in the best interests of all its people regardless of ethnic identity and should act collectively and swiftly to curtail conflict in the states.”

Shearer acknowledged that regional partners and peace guarantors are beset by their own COVID-19 struggles but urged them to remain actively engaged in the peace process to maintain momentum.