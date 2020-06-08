COVID-19 cases rise to 646 as Uganda registers 30 new infections

30 New cases confirmed in Uganda, rising the COVID-19 to 646

KAMPALA — The Ministry of Health has. on Monday, June 8 confirmed thirty (30) new COVID-19 cases rising Uganda’s total tally to 646.

Of the 3,758 samples tests on June 7, a total of 1, 876 samples were tested from different points of entry, 1,728 samples from alerts and contacts and 154 samples from health workers.

The ministry revealed that all cases are Ugandans.

On the new infections, three are security personnel from Luweero while four are front line health workers. This brings the number of coronavirus positive health workers to 22.

Eighteen of the 30 confirmed cases include alerts and contacts to previously confirmed cases.

The Confirmed cases were from Amuru (4), Tororo (3), Buikwe (3), Kyankwanzi (2), Arua (1), Buliisa (1), Wakiso (1), Kisoro (1), and Kampala (1).

Additionally, 51 foreign truck drivers including 43 Kenyans, 4 Tanzanians, 3 Burundians and one Eritrean tested positive for coronavirus and were repatriated to their countries of origin.

Meanwhile, Lira Regional Referral Hospital at the weekend discharged one of the Covid-19 patients who has been receiving treatment at the facility.

The 36-year-old Ugandan was the first case admitted at the treatment centre on May 14, 2020.

Dr John Stephen Oboo, the Lira hospital director, said four more patients who have tested negative would also be discharged soon

To-date, Uganda has registered a total of 103 coronavirus recoveries and no COVID-19 death recorded

