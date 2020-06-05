COVID-19 cases rise to 557 as 35 new infections are confirmed in Uganda

Kampala – Uganda has confirmed Thirty-Five (35) new cases of COVID-19 rising the number of infection to 557 on Friday.

In a statement issued by the MInistry of Health, Dr. Charles Olaro, the Director of Health Service, confirmed that the 35 cases tested positive from 2,267 samples collected on June 4.

All the confirmed cases are Uganda. Fifteen (15) of the new confirmed cases are from 1,412 samples from Points of Entry while twenty (20) are from 855 samples of contacts and alerts.” Dr. Olaro disclosed in the statement.

Of the 35 cases, 7 truck drivers arrived from South Sudan through Elegu; 2 from Kenya via Busia OSBP, 3 from Lia, Malaba and Oraba border points and 1 via Ngomokomo – Gulu.

Two security personnel tested positive at Elegu border point.

Twenty of the cases were contacts and alerts of the previously confirmed cases. They hailed from Kampala (7), Amuru (5), Mayuge (3), Kyotera (2), Wakiso (1), Dokolo (1), Amolatar (1) districts.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Uganda rise to 557 as of Friday June 5.

Dr. Olaro also revealed that a total of Thirty One (31) foreign truck drivers tested positive of ht novel coronavirus at the various border points.

“18 Kenya, 7 Tanzanians, 4 Congolese and 2 Burundians tested positive for COVID-19 and were handed back to their respective countries of origin,” Dr. Olaro confirmed.

The Ministry of Health confirmed that a total of 82 people have beaten the deadly coronavirus with zero fatalities.