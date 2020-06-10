COVID-19 case rise to 3,094 as Kenya grapples with 105 new infections

Kenya’s Health Ministry CAS Dr. Rashid Aman

Nairobi – Novel coronavirus cases in Kenya have surpassed the 3,000 mark after 105 more people tested positive in the last 24 hours.

Kenya’s Health CAS Rashid Aman said the total number of cases in the country now stands at 3,094.

96 of them are Kenyans while the remaining nine are foreigners from different countries.

According to Dr. Aman, the new cases were reported from 2,273 samples that were tested.

The age range of the new patients is between 2 to 77 years while gender distribution is 77 males and 28 females.

Coronavirus patients in Nairobi are from the following sub-counties: Ruaraka (14); Lang’ata (5); Dagoretti North and Kamukunji 4 each; Embakasi West, Embakasi East and Kibra (3 each); Starehe and Westlands (2 each); Makadara, Mathare and Embakasi South (1 each).

In Mombasa, cases are distributed in Kisauni (5); Likoni (4) and Mvita (2).

All the cases in Busia, Turkana, Uasin Gishu, Kisumu and Taita Taveta are truck drivers from Malaba, Nadapal, Turbo, Kisumu Central and Taveta respectively.

One patient succumbed to the COVID-19 diseases in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of fatalities to 89.

Dr. Aman said the patient had been hospitalised at one of the health facilities in Nairobi.

The latest number of recoveries at 175 bringing the total number of those discharged to 1,048.