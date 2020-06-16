CONFIRMED: KCCA Communications Boss Peter Kaujju Resigns

KCCA Spokesperson, Peter Kaujju

Kampala – The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) confirmed the exit of their spokesperson Peter Kaujju after nine years of service

In a statement issued Monday, KCCA confirmed Kaujju’s resignation citing that a notice was served to the Authority.

The statement also confirmed that his resignation takes effect on June 30, 2020.

“Our head of Public and Corporate Affairs who doubles as KCCA spokesperson – Peter Kaujju has issued a notice of resignation from this position effective June 30th, 2020 after 9 monumental years of dedicated

service at Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA),” announced KCCA.

Joining the authority in 2011 as a communications supervisor in the Public and Corporate Affairs office, Kaujju rose through the ranks over the years until to date where he has been serving as Head of Public and Corporate Affairs department of the executive office.

Kaujju was instrumental in successfully establishing KCCA’s brand voice and guiding management on the formulation of a coherent communications strategy as well as its executions in media relations with Development partners, Members of the Diplomatic Corps and the large percentage of public leading the communications functions of the institution.

“A pillar on which the institution is and will be hinged for years to come. He was critical in building networks and positioning KCCA as a client-centric institution while at the same time strengthening partnerships,” KCCA applauded Kaujju.

Reports reaching this website have sustained that the PR guru is tipped to joined UMEME.

“Kaujju’s PR ball-game is built for an agency/firm of a commendable statute. UMEM cannot be taken off the table.” source allegedly close to the outgoing KCCA Spokesperson.

Efforts to reach Kauju turned futile at the time of filing this report.