June 1, 2020

Businesswoman pronounced dead after slipping in Bathroom

June 1, 2020 Maurice Muhwezi | REDPEPPER Staff Writer

Kampala – A businesswoman has, on Monday June 1, breathed her last after slipping the bathroom at her residence.

Reports reaching this website indicate that Ms Sheilla Namanya, a cosmetics dealer in Kampala, slipped in her bathroom this morning at her residence in Najjera, a Kampala suburb.

Subsequent to the slipping, Ms. Namanya was rushed to Najjera Hospital and later pronounced dead on arrival.

A graduate from Kyambogo University with a Bachelors degree in Procurement and Logistics Management, Namanya turned self-employed and ventured in the cosmetics business.

Born and raised in Kabale, the deceased is survived by three children

Rest well, Ms Namanya

The RedPepper Digital Team offers its thoughts and prayers to the family of Sheila Namanya during this dark time.

