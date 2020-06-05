BREAKING: Prime Minister Rugunda self-isolates after ‘contacts’ test positive of COVID-19

Health Minister Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng and PM Ruhakana Rugunda

kAMPALA – Uganda’s Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda has, on Friday June 5, revealed his going into self-isolation after yet-to-be-identified contacts tested positive of COVID-19

Rt. Hon. Rugunda, who also doubles as the Chairperson of the Anti-COVID-19 national task, took to his social media page to confirmed the self-isolation.

“Friends, I have gone into self-isolation after some of my contacts tested positive for #COVID19. My own test result is negative, however, I have taken this decision as health recommended measure. #StaySafeUG,” the Leader of Government Business in Parliament disclosed in a tweet.

He, however, revealed that his own test result for Coronavirus turned out negative.

Rt. Hon. Rugunda has been pivotal in the fight against COVID-19 in Uganda flanked by the Health Minister Dr. Ruth Aceng in addition to the National task force.

The Prime Minister’s announcement comes barely an hour since Uganda confirmed 35 new COVID-19 cases, rising the number of infection to 557