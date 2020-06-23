Bobi Wine Pokes holes in ‘Scientific’ Elections idea

Kampala – People Power leader, Hon. Robert Kyagulanyi has dismissed claims that he is not contesting in the forthcoming Presidential Elections and lashed at Electoral Commission over ‘scientific elections’

While speaking at a press conference held Monday, June 22, the Kyaddondo East legislator distanced himself from the idea of the helping scientific elections and firmly rejected it.

“I am willing to challenge president Museveni in free and fair elections as prescribed by law and countries like Burundi, South Korea have held peaceful elections amid COVID and so are the US the presidential Elections,” Kyagulanyi revealed.

Mr. Kyagulanyi highlighted the meaning of a free and fair election saying that every person has the right to vote without being influenced by money or intimidation and candidates are given equal opportunities to convey their message to the voters as they wish.

He also questioned the President’s failure to prepare a real election and lashed him to either organise a real election or step down, not to provoke Ugandans in what he termed as the patience of the people