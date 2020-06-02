Bishop Bakashaba of Revival Tabernacle donates Office furniture to Kabale Police

Kampala – Bishop Johnson Bakashaba of Revival Tabernacle Bugongi in Northern Division has donated Office Furniture to kabale police station.

He handed over the furniture to the Kabale District Police Commander Brian Ampaire at Kabale Police Station.

Bishop Johnson Bakashaba said that with in the days of the lock down he thought of it to donate to Uganda Police Kabale Station as the police has been doing alot of work as they have been working during day and night without sleep.

” I have decided to give them to thank them for the good services they have been doing in this lockdown they spend alot of time while we are sleeping they are working I had thought of even to give the army but failed to get what to give them I then gave the policd the furniture “. Bishop Bakashaba said.

While receiving the Furniture on behalf of Uganda Police Force Brian Ampeire DPC Kabale thanked Bishop Johnson Bakashaba for the donation and even said earlier Bishop donated Office Curtains during the time of the former DPC Dickens Bindeeba.

Elly Maate the Kigezi Regional Police Spokesperson, welcomed the good gesture of Bishop Bakashaba asking other people of goodwill to come out to help.