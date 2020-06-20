Archbishop Emeritus Bakyenga bids farewell as Lambert Beinomugisha is installed at Mbarara Archdiocese

Mbarara – The outgoing Mbarara Archbishop, Paul Kamuza Bakyenga. breaks down in tears, Saturday, June 20, as he bids farewell to Christians of Mbarara Archdiocese.

This was during the consecration and installation of Dr. Lambert Beinomugisha as the new Archbishop of Mbarara Archdiocese.

The function that was presided over by the Apostolic Nuncio in Uganda, Luigi Bianco at Nyamitanga hill in Mbarara municipality.

In a message read by the Minister for Local Government Raphael Magyezi to Christians at the scientific installation, President Museveni acknowledged that he recognizes the contribution done by the Church in eradicating poverty among the locals all over Uganda.

Museveni said that the dedication of the church leaders and all Christians in Mbarara and other areas in Uganda has enabled the government to implement all its programs in all the districts in Uganda.

Mbarara district COVID-19 task force led by RDC Lt Col James Mwesigye receives 833 bags of Posho from Mbarara archdiocese delivered by the Archbishop Emeritus Paul K Bakyenga. (COURTESY PHOTO)

This prompted the former Archbishop Bakyenga to inform the ‘scientific’ gathering that Mbarara Archdiocese was blessed of having leaders who are working towards uniting Christians for the betterment of the future.

Bakyenga who thanked his successor Lambert Beinomugisha for accepting heavy duty of being the head of the catholic church in western Uganda.

Bakyenga, who broke down in tears as he elaborated the relationship with his fellow leaders including government officials especially President Museveni whom he described as one of his greatest friends.

He said his 30 years as the head of the catholic church in Mbarara Archdiocese has been full of ups and downs saying that it was by God’s grace that he managed them without any chaos.

“My 30 years as a head of this arch there was up and downs but I have been friendly to all politicians and pray that this remans into the some as Bakyenga breaks down into tears”.

The new Archibishop of Mbarara his grace Dr. Lambert Beinomugisha said that its of great honour that he succeeded very great man Paul Bakyenga who has worked for archdiocese for the last 30 years.

He said that so many people have been asking him for his plan of action since being appointed as leader of the Catholic church in Mbarara saying that he has no any but calling up all the stack holders to join hands in making Mbarara a great diocese.

“So many people have been calling me including journalists asking me since being appointed as the head of this archdiocese on my new action plan but to tell you the truth I don’t have any but let join hand and move this archdiocese to great hits,” said Beinomugisha.

The function that was attended by many bishops from Kasese diocese, Kabale, Rwenzori and many other dioceses within the archdiocese of Mbarara.

Other government leaders who graced the Nyamitanga function was ministers including Raphael Magyezi (Local Government), Kahinda Otafire for (East African Affairs) and John Byabagambi (Karamoja affairs), among others