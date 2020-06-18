Aringa South MP attracts mixed reactions over Ambulance donation

RDC, Richard Andama receives keys to the Ambulance from Aringa South MP. Alioni Yorke Odria in Yumbe town.

Maracha – Aringa South Member of Parliament, Hon. Alioni Yorke Odria has received divergent reactions of both criticism and praises from members of the society for donating an Ambulance to his constituency.

In a fleet of vehicles with a loud siren all the way from Arua via Maracha and Koboko, MP Odria, on Wednesday, June 17, raised alarm with people taking it for transporting a corpse of COVID-19 patient yet he was delivering an Ambulance.

According to the MP, it was fulfilment of political pledge he made during last campaign period after witnessing suffering of women and children in accessing health services as a result of transport challenges.

“I pledged that before my term ends I would get an Ambulance to support government services within Yumbe and Aringa South. I kept saving money that’s why it has taken time. I decided to sacrifice to save,” Hon. Odria explains.

Yumbe District Health Officer, Dr. Alfred Yayi notes that the Ambulance is the second donation from a member of Parliament following one earlier given by Hon. Hudah Oleru, former Yumbe District Woman Member of Parliament.

Dr. Yayi observes that Yumbe district with 13 Sub Counties had only five Ambulances for referral services but now with the additional donation from MP Odria, the gape reduces to seven.

Richard Andama, Yumbe Resident District Commissioner appreciates the MP, saying it was a timely sacrifice that doesn’t come from many.

“It has come timely where we are in COVID-19 and there is much need for these facilities. Thank you for the sacrifice because it hasn’t come from many” the RDC praises Hon. Odria.

Meanwhile, the ambulance donation stirred trivial debate on the social media platforms.



As one sections refers to Hon. Odria as being selfless, sacrificing, not doing lip service and a blessing yet another clot objects, saying it’s failure in legislation.

“Congs. Hon. Alioni Yorke Odria, MP Aringa South Constituency, Yumbe district! You aren’t a lip service MP but a performer. This will forever be remembered by the right-thinking members of society. You have contributed immensely to the health centre in Uganda,” posts Mr. Dickson Adomati, an administrator of Voice of West Nile, a social media advocacy group in the region.

Mr. Adomati conveys his sincere and honest appreciation goes to the MP for the milestone.

One, Tabu terms Hon. Odria’s donation as a blessing for the people of Aringa South constituency at a time when Ambulances are most treasured to access health services in this era of COVID-19 pandemic.

” This has come timely of a leader of action not words. May this work continue” Tabu comments, translating his conclusion in Lugbara ti “azi ma mu drile”.

A supporter, one Ezra like many others out poured his praises, saying the donation was “a real symbol of sacrifice and selfless service”, a good work that sort Hon. Odria’s 2021.

Ezra’s likening of the donation to ” sacrifice ” didn’t go well with Mr. Apangu who objected the comment, saying the MPs action shows failure in legislation.

“This is not a sacrifice. This is what the system has made it to appear legitimate. It’s sad The question every Ugandan whether educated or not asks you about their MPs is “what has he done for his people”? Mr. Apangu poses.

He cites budgetary allocations as the best area where Members of Parliament would make their contribution to health system.

“If our Hon. MPs were legislating for increased funding to the health sector, they wouldn’t be going through this. How much did the health sector get in the recently passed national budget?” Mr. Apangu inquiries the budgetary allocations to the health sector.

Apangu attributes the contradictory action of MPs that opposes legislative role to their silence.

“To me, if our Hon. MPs don’t stop being quiet on legislation, they will continue to carry this cross which is a government responsibility through the Ministry of Health” Apangu elaborates his opinion.

Arua Woman Member of Parliament, Hon. Maurine Osuru, still stands the biggest supporter to health services in West Nile region after donating five Ambulances to her constituency.

Hon. Osuru had bought six Ambulances but sold one to offset customs duty after Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) denied her pleas for tax waiver.