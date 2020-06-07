Bishop Barham Alumni donate relief food to International students stranded at University

Kabale – Former students of Bishop Barham University College in Kabale Municipality under Bishop Barham University Alumni Association have on Saturday donated relief food items to 15 international students stranded at the university.

The students from Rwanda and Burundi were unable to return to their home countries after President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni early in March ordered for the closure of all educational institutions as a way of fighting the spread of COVID-19.

Some of the items donated include; 200 kilograms of maize flour, five bunches of matooke and 80 kilograms of beans.

Handing over the relief food items to the University principal, a team of former students led by the Chairperson of Bishop Barham University Alumni Association Patrick Tushabomwe and Enid Origumisiriza, a member, said that they decided to donate the items as one way of showing love and support to the university that has been looking after them since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The Principal of Bishop Barham University College Rev.Can. Dr Medard Rugyendo commended the former students for remembering students at the university saying that this shows that they love the university.