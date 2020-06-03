CONFIRMED! AIGP Edward Ochom replaces Asuman Mugenyi as New Operations Director

Naguru, Kampala – The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Martin Okoth Ochola has, on Wednesday, June 3, announced a reshuffle in the force.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Uganda Police Spokesperson, Fred Enange revealed that the IGP made changes in three directorates of the Uganda Police Force.

“AIGP Edward Ochom has been appointed Director Operations. He replaces AIGP Asuman Mugenyi who retired recently. Ochom will be deputized by SCP John Nuwagiira,” read the statement.

The former Police Director for Research and Planning, Mr Edward Ochom raised eyes in 2016 when he declined former IGP Kale Kayihura’s move to transfer funds to the Force’s SACCO

Both officers clashed over Police Savings and Credit Co-operative Limited (PSAL) funds to a tune of UGX10bn.

Gen. Kayihura sought to have the funds transferred to a new police SACCO called Exodus that was established in 2007 under his guidance.

However, Mr Ochom, who was then the vice-chairman of PSAL, rejected Gen Kayihura’s suggestion, saying the transfer was illegal.

The Former ‘Gen. Kayihura’s tormentor’ replaces AIGP Asuman Mugenyi who retired on Friday after over three decades in the Police Force when his contract expired.

Appointed in 2016 by President Museveni, AIGP Asuman Mugenyi served in the role until his retirement last week.

He joined the list of directors who recently left the force subsequent to the expiry of their contracts: Fred Yiga who was director Interpol, Godfrey Bangirana who headed Logistics and Engineering, Dr. Stephen Kasiima who was commander Traffic Police.

Other changes

In another key change saw AIGP Andrew Sorowen moved from Directorate of General Duties to the Directorate of Welfare and Production as Director.

Enanga also confirmed that Senior Commissioner of Police (SCP) James Ochaya was appointed the Ag (acting) Director Research, Planning and Development.

Police spokesperson also disclosed that all changes were to take immediate effect.