STATE OF NATION: Agricultural sector feeds, earns Uganda UGX7.5Trn – President Museveni
Entebbe – President Museveni has applauded the agricultural sector for independently sustaining the citizens of Uganda and generating earnings amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
During his State of the Nation Address at State House Entebbe Thursday, President Museveni highlighted that the agricultural sector was robust, reliable and beneficial to the nation.
“It is now 78 days since the lockdown we launched on the 18th of March, 2020, in response to the pandemic of the corona-virus, However, Uganda is still standing and coping because of the great ideas we implemented including prioritization of Agriculture,” President Museveni revealed.
“The vulnerable portions of the economy have collapsed. However, the real economy is standing up and expanding in agriculture and industry’’. He noted
President Museveni disclosed that the agricultural sector had earned Uganda US$2Bn (UGX7.59Trn) which is closed to 49% of total merchandise exports as of the year 2019
’Even in this lockdown, since March, the following agricultural products have earned for us as follows: Coffee earned US$45.87M and US$36.928M for the months of March and April respectively; Tea in March earned US$5.15M (March) and US$6.14M (April). whilst Fish garnered US$14.98M (March) and, US$6.831m (April), and Maize earning US$10.23M in March and US$6.256M in April,” President Museveni.
“Our agriculture is not only feeding us – almost 100% – but also earning for us of the magnitude of US$2.005Bn,” President Museveni boasted.
According to the statistics he presented, it is evident agriculture is still the backbone of Uganda’s economy
“Our correct policy on the private sector, the corruption and obstruction of many of our public servants notwithstanding, has also attracted a total of 5,200 factories. These are producing: cement, steel bars, soap, mattresses, Mabaati (Iron sheets), sugar, cooking oil, rubber tyres, textiles, beverages, beers, etc., that brought in a total of US$2.09billion.
This sector is ready for even a qualitative change by starting manufacturing buses, mini-buses, pick-ups, small cars, bicycles’’. He supplemented
Two Police officers perish in motor accident
Seek solutions in challenging situations! Opposition Lynchpin, Kizza Besigye implores Ugandans during Easter festivities
Africell rolls out COVID-19 initiative, gifts customers with #StayAtHome goodies
BOOBY TRAP: Chinese Telecom Giant with links to Uganda probed over alleged bribery
EXCLUSIVE: Gen. Tumukunde secretly discharged
CRIME: 3 thugs put out of action, pistol recovered
NEW TWIST! Gov’t orders fresh probe into Bobi Wine supporter’s Death
Climate change is real! UN to train govt, academia on geospatial technology
CMI detain businessman in connection to aiding Rwandan spy
MTN injects over UGX50M in Stanbic Bank-led School championship
KCCA: FDC’s Nyanjura named Finance Minister in the executive cabinet
Sudan Premier survives assassination
Bobi Wine beats Police surveillance, consults in Busoga
Museveni’s Ambassador Abandons Husband For Wealthy Hajji
Iganga Doctor Gunned Down, Police Investigates
END OF THE ROAD! Court Upholds Interdiction of Jinja RDC Sakwa
Trade Minister clarifies fate of arcades in COVID-19 lockdown lift as Malls open June 4
VERDICT: Supreme Court upholds Expulsion of 6 MPs, Sustains their Election was Unlawful
WorldXpress’ Kasirivu bows to pressure, calls truce with MP Tusiime as tension escalates
Germany Referee reacts to Jadon Sancho booking after taking-off shirt in honour of George Floyd
Former Lesotho First Lady re-arrested over killing of husband’s ex-wife
COVID-19: Father Joe King Decries Increased Child Abuse, Domestic Violence
CONFIRMED! AIGP Edward Ochom replaces Asuman Mugenyi as New Operations Director
Buikwe Clerics Receive Food Aid, Cash from MP Musoke
Mr. Museveni went ahead to commend the ICT sector as a growing one, employing 1,282,818 persons with 380,896 companies engaged in information technology, telecommunications, broadcasting, postal and courier and audio-visual.
“Therefore, these are the sectors of the economy that will not easily collapse because of the corona-virus’’. He said.