African Development Bank Approves USD4M grant for COVID-19 response in South Sudan

Juba – African Development Bank on Wednesday approved a $4.16 million grant to South Sudan to support the emergency response to COVID-19 and strengthen the country’s fragile health system.

Radio Tamazuj reports the bank stating that the grant will provide funding for a project to enhance the capacity of South Sudan’s health facilities. It will also bolster the country’s capacity to detect cases and curb the spread of the virus.

The world is facing an unprecedented challenge of containing the COVID-19 pandemic and mitigating its impact on people’s lives, livelihoods and economies.

“South Sudan remains at high risk. With limited hospital bed capacity, gaps in health workers’ skills, competencies and a lack of functioning medical equipment, South Sudan is ill-prepared to respond to the pandemic,” the bank notes in the statement.

The statement acknowledges the bulk of activities under the Bank-funded project that focus on improving facilities for the management of COVID-19 cases, including the procurement of oxygen cylinders, vital signs equipment, recruitment and training of health workers.

According to the Bank, the project will be implemented by a team at the World Health Organisation (WHO) in close coordination with South Sudan’s Ministry of Health.

African Development Bank Country Manager for South Sudan, Benedict Kanu notes that though it was too early to estimate the full economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic on South Sudan’s growth performance, given the disruptions to businesses in the Country’s key trading partners including China, Uganda, Kenya, and Italy, a notable economic impact is likely to be felt in the medium to long terms.

South Sudan reported its first case of COVID-19 on April 5, 2020, followed by increasing numbers of cases daily.

As of June 17, 2020, the country had reported 1,813 cases, 31 deaths and 89 recoveries.

Currently, the small number of confirmed cases are being managed at the country’s sole infectious disease facility, Dr. John Garang Infectious Diseases Unit, a facility which at current has capacity of only 24 beds.