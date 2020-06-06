A UPDF soldier survives arrow shot in Arua town

RPC, Christopher Barugahare warned communities in West Nile region against carrying deadly weapons like arrows and bows.

Arua – A UPDF officer Pt. Ayiga Rashid has been shot with a bow and arrow on the head and rushed to Rhema Hospital for treatment

The incident happened on Friday 05/06/2020 at 7: 30pm, near Stabex Petrol station, Awindiri in Arua Municipality.

Suspects are still unknown since it was dark.

According SP. Josephine Angucia, police spokesperson for West Nile region m, the victim was on evening Patrols in Awindiri near Stabex petrol station in Arua Municipality, to implement the on going curfew as one of the presidential directives to fight COVID-19 pandemic.

A police report intimates that Pt. Ayiga Rashid came shouting that he had been shot using a bow and arrow.

The commander of Operations, one ASP Karugaba immediately rushed the Victim to Rehma Hospital.

“The victim is undergoing surgery at Rhema hospital” police regional PRO discloses.

SP. Angucia says police mounted a search but no suspect was arrested as the group took off.

“Police is still pursuing them” the Police PRO intimated to Red Pepper digital when contacted on phone.

Meanwhile, West Nile regional police commander, Christopher Barugahare recently warned that those carrying arrows and bows would face wrath of the forces.

Categorizing it deadly weapons, the RPC ordered police to shoot to kill, civilians carrying arrows and bows.

Barugahare issued the order on Monday, June 1, during a meeting convened to resolve a conflict between Maracha and Koboko border communities that resulted into destruction of houses, household property worth millions of shillings and crops, looting of goats and fish from a fish pond by the aggrieved locals.