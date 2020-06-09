9 health workers test Positive as COVID-19 wrecks frontline with 36 new infections in Uganda

Laboratory specialists execute tests using the NexGen testing machine (FILE PHOTO)

Kampala – Uganda has registered 36 new cases of the novel coronavirus as COVID-19 hits frontline as 9 health workers test positive on Saturday.

The Ministry of Health has revealed that 36 cases were confirmed from the 1,310 samples taken.

“All new confirmed cases are Uganda and among alerts and contacts. The total confirmed cases are now 593,” part of the tweet posted by the MInistry.

Of the confirmed cases, 9 were frontline health workers in Kampala after barely a week since 7 of their counterparts tested positive too.

Contact cases ravaged the number of COVID-19 infections from Buvuma (1), Kyotera(15), Mayuge (2), Pader (1), Yumbe (8),

Health Minister, Dr. Ruth Kane Aceng

The MInistry sustained that all contacts were associated with previously confirmed cases and were under quarantine at the time of the test.

On the other hand, 11 foreigners from earlier collected samples tested positive for COVID-19.

With 1,310 samples tested, 648 were collected from the various border points and 344 taken from alerts and contacts.

Number of recoveries from the deadly novel coronavirus remained capped at 82 with no fatalities.