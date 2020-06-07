KCCA vows to resolve Public Transport mishaps, licenses 700 Buses, 6,079 Taxis

Passengers aboard a Matatu in Kampala after public transport resumed June 4

Kampala – Kampala City Authority (KCCA) has currently registered about 6.079 commuter taxis (Matatu) and 700 buses to address the overwhelming number of travellers stranded in Taxi, bus parks past curfew time.

This followed a government and KCCA directive to all Public Services vehicle (PSV) to register and have routes assigned before they resume their operations.

This exercise has seen Many travellers remain stranded in the parks since most of the PSV vehicles had not yet been registered.

The Minister of Kampala Betty Amongi attributed the huge number of stranded travellers to the reduction in the carrying capacity of buses and taxis, high transport costs and failure by PSVs to register in time which limits the number of passengers a PSV should carry, leaving many passengers trapped.

“Buses taking upcountry routes have been given a temporary waiver of 3 days up to Monday, June 8, 2020, to carry passengers even when they are not registered,’’ said the Minister of Kampala.

She further noted that the curfew times the limited movement of buses which had been travelling 24hour with over 10 buses travelling to popular locations due to curfew time.

However, the Uganda Police Force has permitted some taxis to operate past curfew time to solve the current problem of stranded passengers in taxi parks beyond the designated curfew hours.

MInister of \Kampala, Hon. Betty Amongi

Following the opening of public transport, Kampala has since experienced a massive rise in the number of passengers who anticipate traveling upcountry, because they are unable to continue living in the city due to the economic impact of COVID-19 and the high cost of living.

Stranded passengers shared their ordeal spending June 4 night in the New Taxi Part.

“Am from Lugala. I am hungry even, it was a cold night with no transport means to move to my final destination. We slept in fear of being ‘thugged’” a youthful Tumuhairwe said.

“I arrived from Masaka and used over 4 vehicles. They charged me highly. I arrived in the New Taxi Park at 3 pm to proceed to Jinja in vain, ” said Namuli in the company her daughter after they spend the night at the Park.

Namuli, Tumuhairwe and many others braved the night in efforts to get to their destination after a limited number of matatu met the requirement of issuance of the Route Chart.

The waiver permits shall be authorized by Kampala Resident Commissioner (RCC) and issued by KCCA team, to any PSV willing to transport passengers.

Betty Amongi also promised to address the regulation of taxi fares to the cabinet on Monday since it is affecting many people who would have wished to travel.

In conclusion, the increased number of registered PSVs will help solve the problem of stranded passengers travelling to different locations as directed.