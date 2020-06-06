6 contacts test positive in Jinja as Uganda registers 19 COVID-19 cases, rising infections to 724

Kampala – Uganda’s Coronavirus cases have risen to 724 after 19 people tested positive among the 2,212 samples taken on June 15, the Ministry of Health has announced.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the Ministry revealed that there has been an increase in the number of Covid-19 alerts and contacts to previously confirmed cases.

“Results from samples tested on June 15 confirm 19 new Covid-19 cases. The total confirmed cases are now 724. Four are truck drivers who arrived into the country from neighbouring South Sudan via the Elegu border point while two other truck drivers had arrived from Kenya via Malaba border point,’’ statement read.

The 13 of the confirmed cases are alerts and contacts to previously confirmed cases which include: six contacts from Jinja, two from Amuru, two from Kyotera, one from Tororo, one and one from wakiso from Gulu

The Health Ministry disclosed that the 2,212 samples taken on Monday were from various Ugandan border points of entry and the community.

The Ministry added saying that the 25 foreign truck drivers (13 Kenyans, Nine Tanzanians, two Burundians and one Congolese who tested positive for the Corona Virus were handed over to their respective countries.

Uganda adopted a policy of specifically returning truckers to their countries when they test positive of the virus and these numbers are not added on the country’s official case count.

The Ministry also is jubilant that 351 of individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and no death related to the Coronavirus has been registered so far.