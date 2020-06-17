409 beat COVID-19 as Uganda confirms 8 new cases with infections rising to 732

Kampala – The Ministry of Health has confirmed eight (8) new Covid-19 cases from the 2,526 samples taken on 16 June 2020.

This now raises the national count to 732 confirmed cases.

In a statement issued, the Ministry revealed that all the confirmed cases are Ugandans and this brings Uganda’s Covid-19 cases to 732.

According to a press release by the Ministry, the total confirmed cases are now 732. Two of the confirmed cases are truck drivers who arrived into the country from neighbouring Kenya via the Malaba border point of entry while the other two cases include a turn boy and a clearing agent who arrived through the Elegu point of entry.

A further four of the confirmed cases are alerts and contacts to previously confirmed cases and these include; two from Kampala who were under quarantine at the time of test, one from Moyo who was also under quarantine at the time of testing and 1 traveller who arrived from DRC through a porous border in kasese district and was identified by the community who alerted the health teams.

The health ministry said that the 2,526 samples taken on Tuesday were from various Ugandan border points of entry.

The Ministry added saying that a total of 16 foreign truck drivers (11 Kenyans, 3 Tanzanians, 1 South Sudanese and 1Congolese) who tested positive for the Corona Virus were handed over to their respective countries.

Uganda adopted a policy of specifically returning truckers to their countries when they test positive of the virus and these numbers are not added on the country’s official case count.

The Ministry also confirms that to date 409 Covid-19 recoveries have been registered and patients discharged and there has not been any recorded death in relation with the Coronavirus.