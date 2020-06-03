3 community cases confirmed in Kampala as Uganda records 14 new COVID-19 infections

Health Minister, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng

KAMPALA — Uganda has, on Thursday, June 11, confirmed 14 new cases of the novel coronavirus cases as infections rise to 679

The Ministry of Health revealed that the 14 cases tested positive from the 2,321 samples collected on Wednesday, June 10.

Dr. Henry Mwebesa, the Director-General Services at the Health Ministry revealed that six of the cases were among the 1,260 samples tested from points of entry.

The eight other cases tested positive from 1,061 of alerts and contacts samples taken .

Three of the confirmed cases, he says are truck drivers who arrived from South Sudan via Elegu point of entry, two arrived from Tanzania via Mutukula and the other arrived through Lamwo District.

A truckdriver buys a snack from a highway vendor. (FILE PHOTO)

“Eight of the 14 are contacts and alerts to previously confirmed cases,” he notes, giving the details of community infections.

Three cases were identified from Kampala, Amuru (2), Dokolo (2) and Moyo (1) districts.

“All cases are Ugandans. The total number of cases in Uganda are now 679,” he adds in a statement on Thursday morning.

With a directive to bar entry of positive cases, 30 foreign truck drivers (19 Kenyans, 8 Tanzanians, 2 Eritreans and 1 Burundian) who tested positive for coronavirus were handed over to their respective countries of origin.

To date, Uganda has registered a total of 120 coronavirus recoveries and no COVID-19 related death recorded.