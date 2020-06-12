12 test positive in Kyotera in one week as infections rise to 763

Kampala – The Ministry of Health has confirmed eight (8) new Coronavirus infection cases from samples tested on 19 June.

The Ministry confirmed the 14 new cases from samples the 1,850 samples tested on Friday.

“Results from samples tested on 19 June, 2020 confirm 8 new Covid-19 cases. Total confirmed cases are now 763,’’ the Health Ministry announced.

According a report by the Ministry, the total confirmed cases are now 763.

Five of the confirmed cases are truck drivers who arrived through the different entry points; three from Elegu,one from Busia and another one from Malaba.

The other three of the confirmed cases are alerts and contacts to previously confirmed cases and they are all from Kyotera District.

The Ministry of Health is confident that all the contacts and alerts were under quarantine at the time of testing.

The health ministry said that 1,154samples tested were from border points of entry while 696 samples were from alerts and contacts to previously confirmed cases and thus the total tested samples are 1,850.

The Ministry added saying that a total of 25 foreign truck drivers who tested positive for the Corona Virus were returned to their respective countries of origin.

Uganda adopted a policy of specifically returning truckers to their countries when they test positive of the virus and these numbers are not added on the country’s official case count.

Uganda’s total recoveries are 492, and 55 Covid-19 patients have fully recovered and were discharged this week from Entebbe Grade B Hospital and Soroti Regional Referral Hospital.

Despite of no fatalities, it is important to adhere to the protective measures put in place by the Ministry of Health so as to beat the fight against the virus.