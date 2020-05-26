Why is Now the Best Time to Upgrade Your Website During the COVID 19 Lockdown

For most business owners living in the greater Kampala area, the COVID-19 or Coronavirus lockdown has had a major effect. Even many online business owners have seen the market change radically during this time. And while the end of the lockdown and return to normalcy is on the way, there are still things you can do today to improve your marketing position when you engage web design and upgrade services.

As the old saying goes, it’s not the time you have, but what you do with it that counts. A web re-design may be just the ticket to boosting your presence online. Engaging the services of a reputable Dreavity Digital Agency can put your business one step ahead when the lockdown ends, your employees return, and customers start shopping again.