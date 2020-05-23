VP Ssekandi Receives COVID-19 Relief from NRM Diaspora League, EAP

Hajji Walusimbi. EAPs Boss Kigozi and Foreign Partners Hands Over Relief Items to VP Ssekandi

The Vice President Edward Ssekandi has received relief items donated by the East African Partners (EAP) and Diaspora group led by the NRM Diaspora League Chairman, Hajji Abbey Walusimbi.

East African Partners a company that markets East Africa as a venture destination together with the Diaspora team were able to mobilize for the people of Masaka a total of 7 tonnes of Posho, 700 litres of Cooking oil, 500kgs of Wheat flour, 600 bottles of mineral water, 300 bars of Soap and 100kg of Salt.

The Vice President also Member of Parliament for Bukoto County who called for unity among Ugandans to fight the virus, hailed President Museveni for steering well the fight against the pandemic before handing over relief items to Masaka District task force headed by the Resident District Commissioner, Haman Ssentongo.

‘’One of my responsibilities is to lobby and mobilize resources for the people in the country from members of the Diaspora as well as friends from different countries. With the help of East African Partners, we have been able to mobilize relief for the people of Masaka and other areas,’’ said Hajji Walusimbi who is the newly appointed Senior Presidential Adviser on Diaspora Affairs.

EAP Managing Director, Isaac Kigozi revealed that several members most of whom have visited the country and will soon be setting up investments have been so instrumental in contributing relief for the people of Uganda who are affected by the lockdown due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

‘’We are thankful for Black Prairie an American Company based in Houston Texas, Shania Kigozi of One UMMAH Uganda and Greg Dennerlein the Director of Venture DNA an American company who among others contributed to the relief in Masaka. Greg was so much touched when he learnt of the increasing water levels that have displaced many people in Masaka ‘’, said Kigozi.

Masaka District Resident District Commissioner, Haman Ssentongo hailed the efforts by the Vice President for mobilizing resources to ensure that the people of Masaka are helped in these tough times when they are hit by both the virus and the high water levels of Lake Victoria where hundreds have been displaced.

The group last this week also donated to affected persons in the Eastern Districts of Mbale, Bududa and later on Saturday at Kiboga was the chief whip, Hon. Ruth Nankabirwa Represents.